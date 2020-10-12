Save on smart speakers, thermostats, and more with these stellar Google Nest deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but there are plenty of deals from other retailers to sink your teeth into – and for US and UK buyers, we've spotted some incredible Google Nest deals that could save you lots of money. (Not in the US or UK? Head to the bottom of the page for the best Google Nest deals in your area.)

In the US, Best Buy is dominating the discounts, with deals on the new Google Nest Audio smart speaker, the Nest Thermostat E, and lots of great smart home bundles to boot.

Meanwhile, deals on the Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub smart display, Nest Learning Thermostat, and much more can be found in the UK, with retailers like John Lewis, AO, and Currys slashing prices ahead of their big Black Friday deals promotions in November.

We've rounded up the best Google Nest deals here – starting with the US. If you're in the UK, scroll down the page to find the top deals in your region.

Today's best Google Nest deals in the US

Google Nest Thermostat E with temperature sensor: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

You can save $70 on the Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat. Its subtle design means it blends in with your home, while displaying information in muted tones. It could save you money, too – the Nest Thermostat E is estimated to provide savings of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling.

Google Nest Protect 2nd gen: $119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Protect is a clever alarm can detect both smoke and carbon monoxide, helping to keep you and your loved ones safe – and it's currently $20 cheaper than usual at Best Buy.

Google Nest Protect 2nd gen (2 pack): $239.98 $199.98 at Best Buy

If you're looking to deck out your home with smart smoke detectors, this pack of two Google Nest Protect alarms could be your best bet – and right now, you can save $40 at Best Buy.

Google Nest Audio (2 pack): $199.98 $179.98 at Best Buy

It may have only just been launched, but you can already save on the Google Nest Audio smart speaker when you buy a pack of two at Best Buy – and with the ability to connect to each other for stereo sound, it could be a cheap way to fill your home with music.

Google Nest Hub + Nest Hello video doorbell: $319.98 $289.98 at Best Buy

Save $30 on this Google Nest bundle. For your money, you're getting the Nest Hello video doorbell, which lets you see who is on your doorstep with a 24/7 video stream, talk to visitors via to inbuilt speaker, and get alerts when the doorbell detects sound or motion. Connecting all that to your Nest Hub smart display just makes it all the smoother.

Google Nest Mini (2 Pack): $99.98 $79.98 at Best Buy

Right now, you can save $20 on a pack of two Nest Mini smart speakers at Best Buy. These little guys are great for extending Google Assistant into every room of your house, and are happy to answer questions and help you control your smart home – and you can pair two together for stereo sound.

The best Google Nest deals in the UK

Google Nest Wifi router: £149 £107 at AO

The Nest Wifi is one of the best wireless routers on the market, offering a reliable mesh Wi-Fi system across your home – and it's now £40 cheaper thanks to this great deal from AO.

Google Nest HelloVideo Doorbell: £229 £179 at BT

The Google Nest Hello Smart doorbell gets an £50 price cut at BT. The smart doorbell sends alerts when someone's at your door and allows you to talk to visitors from anywhere.

Google Nest Hub: £79 £59 at John Lewis

You can save £20 on the Google Nest Hub at John Lewis right now. This smart display has the Google Assistant built-in, so you can control your other smart home devices, while a 7-inch display lets you watch videos, follow recipes, and even see who is at your door if you have a connected smart video doorbell.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: £194.49 £169 at eBuyer

Get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for £169 thanks to this stellar deal. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turn off when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Google Nest Mini: £49 £29 at Currys

Save £20 on the Google Nest Mini at Currys. Available in black, grey, and coral, these mini smart speakers can bring Google Assistant into every room of your house and help you control your smart home devices.

More Google Nest deals

