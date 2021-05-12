Save $50 on the premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

Sennheiser has cut the price of its powerful Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds this week - down to just $249.95. That's a $50 discount yielding a final price just $10 away from the lowest cost we've ever seen on these incredible headphones.

Sennheiser's entry into the premium earbud space certainly offers a luxurious package, with excellent sound quality, battery life, and a slick design to boot. However, that $300 MSRP was previously prohibitively expensive for many.

With $50 off the final price, Sennheiser has brought its Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds down to the original cost of the AirPods Pro. With better noise cancellation, support for more Bluetooth codecs, and that honed Sennheiser audio, this is certainly a competitive price point for some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market. However, if you're leaning towards Apple's iPhone integrations, it's worth noting that the AirPods Pros are currently on sale for $197 at Amazon.

Save $50 on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds - that's just $10 away from the lowest price we've ever seen. With a stunning sound profile and support for Hi-Res audio, there's plenty of tech packed in here to make your tunes sound even better, as well as a seven-hour battery life in the buds themselves (plus an extra 21 hours from the charging case).

