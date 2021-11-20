Save $30 on the Amazon Halo View fitness tracker before it's even out

Amazon has released yet another batch of early Black Friday deals, this time for its Halo fitness trackers and Echo Frame smartglasses.

Fitness buffs out there will appreciate the 45% saving on the Amazon Halo Band - which also includes 6 months of Halo membership - or, you could opt for the 38% saving on Amazon's brand new Halo view, which isn't even out yet and releases on December 8.

Alternatively, you could step into the world of smart glasses and take Alexa with you on the go thanks to the $105 saving on the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) - which come with polarized sunglass lenses to boot.

Today's best Amazon Halo Black Friday deals

$79.99 Amazon Halo View: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Amazon Halo View isn't even out yet but you can already save 38% off thanks to early Black Friday deals; the View is much more like a typical Fitbit than the Halo Band, as it comes with a display that shows you basic tracking data. On top of that, you get a premium Halo membership for a whole year when you buy this tracker.

Amazon Halo Band: $99.99 Amazon Halo Band: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Halo is a simplified fitness tracker with no screen of its own - everything is managed through the Halo app; it includes some nifty features like the usual activity trackers, but also the ability to track body fat and vocal tone (though most features are locked behind Halo membership, which costs $3.99/month after the first six which come free with this device).



Amazon's Halo devices are typically cheaper than your usual smart trackers and with these sales on top, we'd be surprised if even the best Fitbit Black Friday deals offer something cheaper than what's here.

The flip side is that you have to pay for Amazon's premium Halo membership to get access to most of your device's features (which cost $3.99/month). Considering that the Halo View and Halo Band come with free trials of Halo membership (for a year and six months respectively) you might find that the cost savings are sufficient right now - but you'll want to act before the deal on these trackers ends.

Today's best Echo Frames Black Friday deals

$249.99 Echo Frames (2nd Gen): $249.99 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - Amazon's Echo Frames are a bit of a novelty item - they effectively strap an Echo Dot to your face but come at a massive premium. Thankfully with this Black Friday deal, you can slash their price by nearly 40% and enter the world of smartglasses at a more affordable price point.

$269.99 Echo Frames (2nd Gen) with polarized sunglass lenses: $269.99 $164.99 at Amazon

Save $105 - These glasses are nearly identical to the ones above - the only difference here is that the lenses are polarized sunglass lenses so you can enjoy the convenience of the Alexa assistant while relaxing on a hot summer's day.

The Amazon Echo Frames - like most smart glasses - are still a bit of a novelty item. Sure, it's cool to feel like Tony Stark for a few minutes while you ask your AI assistant to perform tasks for you from anywhere, but they currently don't offer much more functionality or convenience than your smartphone's voice assistant.

However, with these great Black Friday deals available you might be more willing to take the plunge - $100 off is a very tempting offer.

