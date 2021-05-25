Save $149 on the M1 MacBook Air in a record low price drop at Amazon

Amazon's MacBook deals have been playing with the M1 MacBook Air price for a few weeks now. However, we've just spotted a new offer that can secure you the larger 512GB model for its lowest price ever. This MacBook Air deal had previously been stuck around the $1,149 mark - however with an extra $49.01 off at checkout you can grab the powerful ultrabook for just $1,099.99 (MSRP $1,249).

That's a fantastic offer and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a long time. However, if you are looking to spend a little less you can still pick up the 256GB model for its record low $899.99 price (was $999.99).

This isn't a new discount, however it is a return to a fantastic lowest cost yet. The 256GB M1 MacBook Air only just took its first steps towards that $899 position a few weeks ago, but recent days saw it climbing back up to $949.99. Amazon's extra $49.01 discount is also available on this model, though, returning us to that popular $899.99 sales price.

Today's best Macbook Air deals

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,249 $1,099.99 at Amazon

The larger 512GB M1 MacBook Air has never been this cheap before. A new voucher has now appeared at Amazon which means you can save an additional $49 on the previous record low $1,149 price tag. That leaves us with an excellent $1,099.99 sales price - excellent value for a powerful new MacBook deal. Move fast, though, because this offer is currently restricted to the Gold version, which means it might be on its way out.

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $899.99 at Amazon

After briefly leaving this record low position last week, Amazon's MacBook deals are returning to a popular $899.99 position. While this isn't a new discount, it's a fantastic price for the latest M1 MacBook and one that nets you some excellent power for your cash.

You'll find more MacBook Air deals just below, with all the lowest prices from around the web compared. However, if you're looking for extra cooling (leading to longer sprints of more demanding use), a Touch Bar, better mics, and a slightly boosted battery, check out the MacBook Pro deals just underneath.

We're rounding up plenty more generations of MacBook Air deals right here on TechRadar, as well as all the best cheap iPad deals for those looking to hybridize their workflow. These discounts also bode well for this year's Prime Day deals, so stay tuned for more savings over the next few weeks.