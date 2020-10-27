Save $120 on a smart robot vacuum cleaner in this early Black Friday deal

In a few years, it'll be us humans cleaning up after our robot overlords, but until then, our mechanical slaves are on vacuuming duty. Fire an early shot in the first Great Robot-Human War — and get a 'machine-clean' floor as well — with this fantastic Amazon Black Friday deal.

Amazon has the Eufy RoboVac by Anker on sale at an incredible $120 off at just $229.99 for one day only, a massive saving of 34% off the list price of $349.99.

Be quick, as the deal ends October 28 at 3 am EST.

The Eufy RoboVac is smart — but not too smart — so it can tell the difference between cleaning hard floors and carpets and change suction power appropriately. It will also learn the layout of any room it cleans and vacuums it in an ordered, logical way, saving energy. Best of all though, is how everything can be controlled through an app, so you can set schedules, monitor its cleaning history, or just take it for a spin with manual control.

The Thanksgiving weekend may well be a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals dropping on Amazon and Best Buy. Don't wait until November 27 — Black Friday has begun, so don't miss out!

