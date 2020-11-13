Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: what we want to see

We’ve already started hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, so we suspect it’s in development and there’s another top-tier foldable phone on the way.

The Fold 3 follows on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was officially released in September 2020 which crucially improved on the original Galaxy Fold’s durability issues and got a much bigger front screen. So what’s left to improve?

Foldables are in their early days, and they’re still working out the issues of folding displays, battery life, and multi-screen software. Given how bulky they are, future foldables might be slimmer, lighter, and less cumbersome to use one-handed.

Samsung could be making many of these general improvements, but the rumor mill has suggested several more specific upgrades the Z Fold 3 could implement – including, at long last, an S Pen stylus. Given we’re expecting a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, more productivity-focused features make sense for the Z Fold 3.

Here’s all the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks and rumors we’ve heard, along with what we want to see out of Samsung’s next flagship foldable.

(Image credit: Future)

We still have no hints or rumors over a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, and given the Z Fold 2 only came out in September 2020, we wouldn’t expect its successor to launch anytime soon.

It may not even be the next Samsung foldable, either, as we could see the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 launch first, given their alternating release schedules. With a rumored late-2021 release date, though, it's anyone's guess which foldable comes out first.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost a whopping $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999, so expect a similar price for the Z Fold 3. We don't yet have any rumors about the price, but we'd expect it to be around this.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumors and leaks

We’ve heard several rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that point to some potentially different features and capabilities.

First among these is the S Pen – the same stylus in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus – that a patent suggests is coming in a future Samsung foldable phone, which could refer to the Z Fold 3.

Another report supports the reasoning that an S Pen may come to the Z Fold 3, while also suggesting some display changes that may need to be made to get stylus functionality. First, Samsung may switch screen technologies from electromagnetic resonance (EMR) to active electrostatic solution (AES) to better register stylus input; and second, that the ultra thin glass (UTG) may be twice as thick as on the Z Fold 2, from 30 micrometers to 60 micrometers.

There’s also a rumor that the Z Fold series will combine with the Note series to make a single productivity-focused phone line, ultimately condensing Samsung’s annual flagships to just the S20 series and the stylus-packing foldable Z Fold line.

The Z Fold 3 might be the first to do so if the Note nomenclature is retired, which will be sad news for Note fans – though the rumor suggests the Samsung Galaxy S21’s Ultra model might pack a stylus anyway for folks who won’t want to wait for a foldable.

And rounding out the rumors is a fun one: a patent suggests a future foldable phone will get a light strip on its hinge. Inscribed hinges are so Galaxy Z Fold 2, we want RGB on our Z Fold 3.

What we want to see

What do we want to see Samsung bring to its next big foldable phone? We've put together a few improvements we'd like to see Samsung introduce on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

(Image credit: Future)

1. More onboard storage

The Z Fold 2 is a powerful phone with the best specs on the market – aside from its storage. With a maximum 256GB and no tray for a microSD card to expand its space, users had no choice but to deal with it.

Even giving the option for a 512GB or 1TB storage option would be acceptable, with a microSD slot ideal, but 256GB feels criminal for a device that’s supposed to be so central to your personal and professional lives.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Easier one-handed use

The Z Fold 2 is an impressive phone, but they really need two hands to use properly – even when closed and using the 6.2-inch external screen, its 16.8mm thickness, about twice that of most other phones, is tough to use one-handed.

Unfolded is a whole different story, of course, since it’s even more difficult to manhandle a 7.6-inch display with one hand. But it would be nice to have an easier way to pry open the device without needing both hands.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Better cameras

The Z Fold 2 has a decent spread of cameras, but it misses out on the powerful shooters on Samsung’s other phones. The trio of rear 12MP cameras (main, ultra-wide, telephoto) don’t measure up to the Samsung S20 Ultra’s 108MP main and 48MP 4x optical telephoto lenses, which combine for their stunning 100x Space Zoom capability. More of that in the Z Fold 3, please.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

4. Better multi-screen capabilities

If there’s one thing we’ve seen with 2020’s wilder phones, it’s inspiring new features. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, for instance, let you keep the phone open at an angle to, say, voice chat without needing to prop the phone up. Or the LG Wing 5G, which allows you to record video from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

We’d love to see some inventive uses of both the display and the six (!) cameras in the Z Fold 2, especially if the Z Fold 3 ends up packing more shooters.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Longer battery life

Despite being around twice the size of a typical smartphone, the Z Fold 2 has a 4,500mAh battery, which has been surpassed by even budget phones like the Moto G8 Power and its 5,000mAh battery.

With the extra screen and 5G connectivity, a bigger battery would certainly be welcome, or at the very least, faster charging times than the 25W max in the Z Fold 2.