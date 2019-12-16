Samsung Galaxy Watch deals offer Android smartwatch for under $150

These Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are bringing the price of the Android smartwatch right down below $150 in some cases. You can pick up the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for just $149.99 right now at Amazon - a fantastic $50 saving on the fitness tracker with enhanced smartwatch capabilities. Or you can spend a little more and pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $229, a similar model that opens up more tracking and analysis for a more expansive experience.

If you're looking for a Samsung smartwatch that strays from the fitness market but boasts a sharper design and more day to day features, you can save $80 on the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch sitting at just $249.99 at Best Buy this week. It's our favorite smartwatch of 2019 and offers a fantastic battery life to boot.

Samsung's collection of smartwatches boasts a streamlined style and an uncluttered visual interface that many praise for its easy navigation and low price point when compared to its Apple flavored competitors. While the sportier watches come in lighter and more minimalist in design, they offer powerful fitness tracking features rarely seen at this price point. The flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch, however, also includes a massive range of smartwatch features as well. Extend your phone to your wrist with notifications, headline and score scrolling, Spotify support, and an integrated mic and speaker for calls. Plus, make use of calendar integration and Samsung Pay while you're at it.

These Samsung Galaxy Watch deals offer fantastic Android smartwatch savings on a range of high-end timepieces loaded with features.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm | $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Coming in cheapest today is the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active. It offers a lightweight but durable design and automatic tracking of a range of exercises with support for Spotify and phone notifications. You're also getting a decent little sleep tracker for your cash, and water resistance up to 50 meters.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm | $279 $229 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers enhanced sensors and tracking for more detailed fitness experience. The second generation of Samsung's premium fitness trackers, you're getting advanced sleep-tracking analysis and inbuilt fitness coaching, all on a gorgeous AMOLED display. You can also pick up the 44mm version for just $249 this week.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm | $329 $249.99 at Best Buy

The flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch acts as more than a fitness tracker. It integrates all the phone functions and easily scannable headlines, notifications, scores, schedule events and music controls you could ask for. The 46mm version is also available for $269.99.

View Deal

Looking for more options? We've got all the best smartwatch deals on fantastic models across the Android and Apple range. Or, if you're looking for Garmin fitness tracker deals in particular, we've got you covered with the best prices around. If you're looking for the best Apple Watch price, we've been scouring the web to bring you the best of the holiday sales this week.