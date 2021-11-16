Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 drops to just $199 in exclusive early Black Friday deal

TechRadar readers can snag the stunning Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $199 (was $249.99) thanks to exclusive access to this week's Samsung Black Friday deals.

This $50 off price cut brings the brand-new 2021 flagship smartwatch down to its lowest ever price - an absolute bargain considering this wearable is barely a few months old as of writing. As the discount we've seen on this model so far, we expect this one to be the lowest price over Black Friday this year, and better still, you don't even have to wait until the big day itself.

That said, it's probably a good idea to act quickly if you're interested - TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get early access, but this ends on Friday 16th November. After that, this Samsung Black Friday deal will be open to all.

On a side note, you can also get an additional saving if you bundle in a pair of Galaxy Buds2 and a Wireless Charger Trio. Add these to your cart together, and you'll get a bundle price of $369.99, which is a full $150 off full retail price.

So, not only can you get yourself a fantastic little discount on a brand-new 2021 smartwatch, but you can also get yourself some useful Samsung accessories too. If you'd like to see what else is available with today's early Samsung Black Friday deals, head on over to this page right here. We've also rounded up a few more highlights just down below, as well as more Galaxy Watch 4 prices for our readers outside the US.

Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 $199.99 at Samsung

Exclusive - TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive early access to this year's Samsung Black Friday deals - including the lowest ever price on the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. If that wasn't enough, you can also save a whopping $150 when you bundle in a pair of Buds2 and a Wireless Charger Trio accessory. Early access ends on Friday 16th November, so you don't have long to beat the crowds here!

See more: check out all of Samsung's exclusive early access Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a powerful smartwatch with industry-leading features and design you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's not the cheapest device on the market, but it combines a superb light-weight design, powerful chip, and exceptionally refined software to offer a really complete package for the money. All the usual fitness and lifestyle apps are well executed here, although you'll want to pair this one with an Android device - iPhones are not supported.

Outside the US? Just below is a quick roundup of today's best early Black Friday smartwatch deals in your region.

More exclusive early Samsung Black Friday deals

If you're more into Apple, you may want to swing by our article on this month's Black Friday Apple Watch deals. We don't expect anything quite as good as the above early Samsung Galaxy Watch deal, but it's worth checking in if you're an iOS user.