Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite release date, price, specs, news and leaks

If you’re in the market for an affordable yet accomplished Android tablet then there could be a new option for you soon, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is rumored to be on the way.

This successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could land soon, and is thought to have a large screen, 5G connectivity, and mid-range specs, likely coupled with a price that will be substantially lower than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Below you’ll find everything that we’ve heard about the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite so far, including the likely specs and release date, followed by a list of the things that we want the tablet to offer.

It looks very likely that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will land in June, as multiple sources have suggested as much.

Most recently, Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record) shared a roadmap of Samsung product launches, which has the Tab S7 Lite listed for June. Prior to that, another leaker also said June, and back in December 2020, a source claimed that the slate was in the early stages of development, which sounds about right for a June 2021 launch too.

No sources so far point to any other month, though the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was unveiled in April 2020 and hit stores in May, so this would be a little more than a year after that if it does land in June.

As for price, there’s no news there, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with a starting price of $349 / £349 / AU$649 (rising with more storage or the addition of LTE connectivity), so we might see a similar price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite – though the rumored addition of 5G might push the price up.

News and leaks

We haven’t heard many details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, with most sources seemingly focused on its existence and possible release date, but Twitter leaker WalkingCat has claimed that it has a 12.4-inch 1600 x 2560 LCD screen and 5G support.

They’ve also shared the image you can see below, which might be our first look at the slate. Though it doesn’t show much beyond a large screen surrounded by black bezels.

We’d expect there will also be a version without 5G sold at a lower price, and indeed GalaxyClub has claimed as much. The site has also said that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will come in black, silver, pink, and green shades, and in two different storage options.

They don’t know what storage sizes exactly, but a Geekbench listing linked to the slate fills in some specs gaps, pointing to a Snapdragon 750G chipset, Android 11, and 4GB of RAM – though we wouldn’t be surprised if there were also models with more RAM.

We’ve also heard from another source that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite might come in two screen sizes. They don’t say what those sizes would be, but it could mirror the main Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 range and come in 11-inch and 12.4-inch sizes – the latter of which has specifically been rumored above.

It’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus that currently comes in that larger size, so perhaps the larger Lite model would be called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus, but we’re not sure yet.

What we want to see

We were impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but with the following changes the Tab S7 Lite could be even better.

1. Snappier performance

There’s a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but one thing we weren’t so fond of was its performance, which in our review we noted was sometimes slightly sluggish.

While we don’t expect blazing fast performance from a mid-range slate, we don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect it to be generally smooth, so we hope the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite has some improvements there.

2. An improved stylus experience

The Tab S6 Lite offers a flawed stylus experience (Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which is appreciated, but the experience isn’t a match for using an iPad with an Apple Pencil.

There are two main reasons for this. One is that the screen felt slightly less responsive, as if there was a hint of friction or resistance, and the other – arguably bigger – issue was that the Tab S6 Lite doesn’t have palm detection, meaning that if you rest your palm on the tablet’s screen while sketching for example, it will register this as an input, which can be quite frustrating.

So for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite we want to see these problems solved, so the experience rivals the iPad range for sketching and other stylus-based tasks.

3. An official keyboard accessory

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with stylus support, it didn’t launch with an official keyboard accessory, which slightly limits it as a productivity device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 does support a physical keyboard though, so we’re hopeful that the Tab S7 Lite will also come with support for an optional keyboard accessory.