Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specs leak points to a mighty powerful (and pricey) handset

Earlier today, a leak suggested that all Samsung Galaxy S11 (or S20) devices will boast 12GB of RAM, including the range's entry-level handset.

Of course, we've also heard rumors that the South Korean electronics giant is saving its biggest advancements this year for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – a new uber-flagship that's expected to be a marked step-up from the Galaxy S20 Plus in terms of camera and hardware.

Now, we might have a good idea of what we can expect of both, with Max Weinbach of XDA Developers following his real-world images leak from yesterday by tweeting an alleged list of Galaxy S20 Ultra specs, suggesting a handset that's almost too beastly for any mere mortal to make good use of.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min.January 13, 2020

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will offer a version with 16GB of RAM alongside the standard 12GB model, along with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage options.

Interestingly, the post makes a point of noting that the handset will sport a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB, suggesting that all S20 models below the S20 Ultra will drop expandable storage entirely.

As for the device's camera, Weinbach claims the Galaxy S20 Ultra will boast a staggering 108MP main sensor, complemented by a 48MP sensor with 10x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. We imagine the fourth sensor in the device's reported quad camera package will be of the time-of-flight (ToF) variety.

Additionally, users can expect fantastic battery life from the device, with the list noting a 5,000mAh battery (Samsung's biggest to date) with 45W fast charging capability (0-100% charge in 74 minutes, according to Weinbach).

Too much of a good thing?

While we'd certainly be very happy if the list above proves to be accurate, we have to wonder if many of those specs could be considered overkill on Samsung's part – it's hard to imagine a real-world situation where 16GB of RAM on a handset would be necessary, and will people really be taking billboard-sized photos from their smartphone?

That said, those storage options sound fantastic, and it's hard to argue with a massive battery and super-fast charging. Our only real concern is that with great power comes an even greater price tag – while there's no word on official pricing yet, we have to imagine a handset with those specs will be quite expensive indeed.

Of course, we're still in the realm of rumor at this stage, so take everything you read above with a pinch of salt. We'll get more concrete details when Samsung launches its new flagship phone range at its upcoming Unpacked event on February 11.