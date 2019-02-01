Leaked Samsung Galaxy S10E photo has it looking ready to rival the iPhone XR

A new Samsung Galaxy S10E photo has leaked, showing exactly what you'll get if you opt for the likely-cheaper Samsung phone instead of the flagship Galaxy S10.

What are the big differences? It'll have two, not three, cameras on back – presumedly regular and telephoto lenses – and a single front-facing camera, not two like we've seen on the more premium Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

It still appears to have Samsung's new extra-expansive Infinity-O display, with space for a punch-hole camera in the top right corner of the screen. Samsung's looking to embed the front camera in the screen instead of resorting to a notch at the top.

This latest leak backs up previously-seen sizing details for the Samsung Galaxy S10E's 5.8-inch display. That means the screen should (diagonally) reach the same length as the Galaxy S9, making the higher-tier 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus roomier options.

Leaked photo of the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S10E, front and back (Image Credit: winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S10E vs iPhone XR

Galaxy phone prices have risen to rival those of Apple's iPhone in recent years, but Samsung has always offered better value. That seems to be happening again.

The leaked Galaxy S10E specs include 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM, which would be higher than the iPhone XR's 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. You can always upgrade Samsung's phone with a microSD card, something you can't do on any iPhone.

Moreover, Samsung's lower-cost Galaxy S10 is set to retain a dual-lens camera, as we see from this official-looking photo and other leaks. The iPhone XR has a single-lens rear camera, leaving the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max as the only dual-lens options.

This leaked Samsung Galaxy S10E photo backs up every rumor we've seen so far. We'll know how accurate it is on February 20 at Samsung's Unpacked launch event.