Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to their lowest price ahead of Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may have only launched a few months ago, but you can already get them with a substantial discount thanks to an excellent early Black Friday deal from Woot.

Usually costing $149.99, the retailer has slashed the price of the true wireless earbuds to just $99.99, saving you $50 and bringing the Galaxy Buds 2 down to the lowest price we've ever seen. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region.)

It's worth bearing in mind that, although Woot is owned by Amazon, it doesn't come with the same robust returns policy as the retail giant.

That means that you may be charged for postage on returns and you can only cancel an order within two hours of purchasing – if this deal appeals, we'd recommend familiarizing yourself with Woot's returns policy, and being absolutely sure before you place an order.

Today's best early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $99.99 at Woot

Save $50 - The Galaxy Buds 2 may only be a few months old, but they've already been given a big discount in the run up to Black Friday. With ANC, a well-balanced sound, and a 29-hour battery life, they're a big improvement on the original Galaxy Buds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest true wireless earbuds from the South Korean tech giant, and they represent a huge step up in quality compared to their predecessors.

Improvements such as active noise cancellation, a better audio performance, and a lighter design make the Galaxy Buds 2 an easy recommendation for owners of the original Galaxy Buds who are looking for a newer set of in-ear headphones.

They're also a good alternative to the Apple AirPods 2, especially if you have an Android device - they're specifically optimized for Android (and even more so for Samsung phones), but they are compatible with iOS, too.

While their active noise cancellation and sound aren't class-leading, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a safe bet if you've enjoyed previous iterations in Samsung's lineup of wireless earbuds.

We can't see this price dropping much further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if you're keen on the Galaxy Buds 2, we'd recommend snapping them up right away.

