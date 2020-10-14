Robot vacuum deal: Shark is cleaning up with this 44% discount for Amazon Prime Day

Let's face it, we're all spending much more time in our homes these days. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day deals 2020 have come through for the armies of home workers and schoolers, giving a massive discount on a handy robot vac.

Coming from Shark - one of today's leading brands when it comes to the best vacuum cleaners - its IQ Robot vac has a very presentable 44% off today, bringing the price down to a much more reasonable $334.99. And to save you on the math, yes that is $265 off the RRP!

So what do you get for your (substantially reduced) cash? Like all robot vacuums worth their salt, the Shark IQ Robot can be connected to your Wi-Fi and ordered around with voice commands via Alexa. It's not branded XL for nothing, with Shark claiming that it has enough room to hoover up 30 days' worth of dirt and debris - I guess they haven't seen the state of our home office!

There's home mapping, a self-emptying base and dedicated brushrolls to pick up pet hair.

Sound good? Well of Amazon's 4,500 customer ratings, 62% give the Shark IQ Robot the full 5 stars. So it really does come highly recommended.

