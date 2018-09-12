Retailers are slashing their mobile phone deals ahead of the new iPhone launch

Whenever a new iPhone launches there's always a bit of a double whammy of good news to enjoy. Aside from the obvious excitement of what innovative new features the latest Apple smartphone will bring to the table (how is it going to top Animojis!?), it also means that mobile phone deals on the flagship phones we were loving last year get cheaper.

And in the lead up to tonight's big iPhone launch event, we're already seeing prices drop on a number of handsets. And these are no duds - they're some of the best handsets that have been released in recent years, with smartphones from Samsung, Huawei and Apple itself all included.

So if you've already read our iPhone XS deals and iPhone 9 deals prediction pages and are wincing at the cost of the two year contracts, we've got some ideas for three alternatives that have just come down in price. And if you want an even greater choice, then head to our main mobile phone deals hub or check out our all-encompassing price comparison at the bottom of the page.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £60 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Getting a phone as good as the 2017 Samsung Galaxy S8 for less than £500 over two years is almost absurd. It wasn't that long ago when we were raving about this as one of the best smartphones in the world, so it's still well worth a look at this price. Not enough data? Then try this instead - 4GB of data on EE for £22 a month and free upfront.

View Deal

Huawei P20 Pro

Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

The Huawei P20 Pro has been one of the hits of the year, and this all new low price is only going to add to its appeal. With bills set at £23 per month and a tenner off the upfront price with our exclusive 10OFF voucher code, this is a real bargain for a 2018 flagship mobile phone with a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display, superb triple Leica camera and 6GB of RAM.

View Deal

iPhone 7