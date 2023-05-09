Refurbished M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros are already for sale from Apple

So you want to get your hands on a beastly new 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro but you don't want to spend the kinds of sums you're seeing in the Apple Store. We might have the answer you've been looking for.

Apple is now selling both models, including the diminutive powerhouse that is the 14-inch MacBook Pro, in a whole new way — for the first time you can buy refurbished M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros direct from Apple.

Buying a Mac that has been refurbished by Apple has a number of benefits, not least the fact that you can save some money. How much you'll save will depend on the model you plump for.

More Mac for less

Apple currently lists a few refurbished 2023 models as first spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab). Refurbished Macs normally sell for around 15% less than their brand-new counterparts which means that there are some decent savings to be had.

As an example, the base 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is just $1,699 (opens in new tab) whereas it would normally cost $1,999. Want something at the other end of the lineup? How about a refurbished 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro for $2,969 (opens in new tab)? That specific configuration would normally set you back $530 more.

Apple says that all of its refurbished Macs are backed by a one-year warranty and that each and every one has been fully tested. Any parts that have been replaced are obviously genuine ones, and a "thorough cleaning" will also have been carried out. You still get all the cables and accessories you'd get when buying new as well, and you can also take out AppleCare+ if that's something you're interested in.

All of that means that buying a refurbished MacBook Pro from Apple could make much more sense than buying one from anywhere else — especially when you consider the prices offered. You might still find a better price on a brand-new laptop if you're lucky though, so we'd still suggest that you shop around before placing your order for what are clearly the best Mac laptops Apple has made to date.

Looking for something a little cheaper or don't need quite so much performance? Apple is expected to announce the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC23 next month. That'll be the biggest display ever to go into anything carrying the Air moniker and is expected to boast Apple's M2 chip rather than the M2 Pro or M2 Max.