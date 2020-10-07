Realme has a new cheap phone with better specs than similar Redmi devices

If you're looking for a new affordable smartphone with good specs, Realme has two new phones for you, and they might have an edge on the competition.

These new phones are the Realme 7 and 7 Pro, two phones which have been out in India for a short while but have just been launched internationally. We'll run you through their specs so you can tell if they're for you.

In the UK, the Realme 7 starts at £179 (around $230 / AU$320) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (though there are other combinations available) while the Realme 7 Pro costs £279 (roughly $360 / AU$500).

We don't know about Australian or US availability for the phones yet, and since the company is pretty new to the west, it's hard to even know what the likelihood of that is.

At those prices, the two phones compete mainly with the Xiaomi Redmi and Moto G ranges of smartphones, but as you'll see, the new Realme handsets have a few impressive specs to get the edge on that competition.

Realme 7 specs

Realme 7 (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 7 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, and unlike most affordable phones it has a 90Hz refresh rate, making motion displayed look smooth. There's also a punch-hole cut-out in the top left of the screen.

The phone has four rear cameras - a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP black-and-white snapper - the version of the phone previously shown off in some regions actually had a 64MP main camera, but if you're just using your phone for social media snaps you shouldn't mind the drop in megapixels.

The Realme 7 uses the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, which is a mid-range processor optimized for gaming, and it comes with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on which version you opt for.

There's also a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged up at 30W - Realme says this will power up the phone to full in 65 minutes.

Realme 7 Pro specs

Realme 7 Pro (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 7 Pro is slightly more premium than the standard Realme 7 in most, but not all, ways.

The handset has a 6.4-inch screen, so smaller than its non-Pro sibling, but it uses Super AMOLED tech for punchier colors. It's also got a 60Hz refresh rate, which is lower than the 90Hz of the standard Realme 7. It's got the same resolution though, at 1080 x 2400.

The Realme 7 Pro has a slightly upgraded camera array compared to its sibling - there's a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP black-and-white snapper. There's also a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

In terms of internals, there's a Snapdragon 720G chipset here, which will likely return better benchmark scores than the MediaTek one, though we'll need to test them both to see. That's joined by 8GB of RAM - there's only one sizing option available.

The battery is 4,500mAh, so smaller than the Realme 7, but it supports speedy 65W charging, which Realme says will fully charge the phone in 34 minutes.