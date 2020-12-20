Ravens vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL week 15 game online from anywhere

After a nail biting win against the Cleveland Browns last week, the Ravens are fired up and look to be back on track for one of the AFC's Wild Card playoff berths. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Colts vs Raiders live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

Going up against the 1-12 Jaguars doesn't exactly look like the biggest challenge of the season for the Baltimore team, but with Jacksonville historically picking up more wins in these matchups and final score differences rarely exceeding five points, it's not as surefire a win as many might think. The Ravens are coming off a short week, too, but on paper the 8-5 birds look stronger.

Today's Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Plus, there's some fire behind those Ravens eyes - well, two sets of Ravens eyes. Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell came from the Jags this year, with Campbell being traded ahead of the regular season and Yannick Ngakoue fighting his way out to greener pastures in October. There's more animosity on Ngakoue's side here, so expect some adrenaline in the pressure here.

The Jaguars themselves have had a far from successful season, trailing the AFC South with an almost catastrophic 1-12 record. So far, they've only recorded a win against the Indianapolis Colts in week 1.

Plus, with weaknesses in defending against a running game clearly coming to the fore with their treatment of Derrick Henry last week, the Jaguars are going to need a major reshuffle to take on the likes of Jackson.

The books have the Ravens taking the victory with a double digit lead this weekend, and with the team slowly regaining its former structure after a few weeks of COVID replacements it's likely the Jaguars are going to have another loss to add to the collection this weekend.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Ravens vs Jaguars online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Ravens vs Jaguars from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Jaguars live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You'll be able to watch today's Ravens vs Jaguars game on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Ravens vs Jaguars FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Colts vs Raiders game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Ravens vs Jaguars.

Jaguars vs Ravens live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

You won't coverage of today's Ravens vs Jaguars game through linear TV coverage, with neither TSN or CTV offering up a broadcast this afternoon. However, you will find a live stream available on DAZN. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game, as well as NFL Game Pass and RedZone access. You'll also find exclusive Canadian broadcast of both Premier League and Champions League soccer. All of that means this weekend's Colts vs Raiders game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

If you're looking for a Ravens vs Jaguars live stream in the UK, you'll want to sign up to NFL Game Pass Pro, with a reduced £49.99 price for the rest of the season getting you every single game (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more. Be sure to tune in ahead of kickoff at 6pm GMT. While the Jaguars vs Ravens game isn't being shown on Sky this weekend, though, Sky Sports now boasts a new dedicated NFL channel for 4-6 games per week, as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV and its best value Sky Sports Monthly Pass is now jsut £25s and lets you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered. For today's Ravens vs Jaguars game, you'll want to sign up to NFL Game Pass for a full live stream. However, for more games this season it's worth noting that Kayo Sports will be showing around 6 game per week. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It's down to just £1.99 for all this weekend's games - or £50 for access through July 2021. Wo if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week and enjoys all the added value content and extra coverage of things like the Pro Nowl and NFL Draft, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).