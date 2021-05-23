Rare Apple Pencil deal offers 20% off the second generation device

We don't tend to see too many Apple Pencil deals hitting the premium second-generation pointer, however Verizon has chopped 20% off the final price of the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro accessory this weekend. You will need to add the device to your cart to see the full offer, but you're saving $26 here, bringing the cost down to just $103.99.

That's a stunning offer that sits only $4 above the record low price, and considering we tend to only see Apple Pencil deals during larger sales events a particularly rare one at that. On a day to day basis we only generally see this model dropping to between $120 and $125.

Apple Pencil second generation: $129.99 $103.99 at Verizon

You can grab the second-generation Apple Pencil for just $103.99 at Verizon right now. We rarely see discounts on this second-generation pointer, which makes that 20% saving all the more enticing. This generation will work with the iPad Air 4 as well as iPad Pro models from 2018 and up. You'll need to add this item to your cart to see the full discount here.

The Apple Pencil second generation offers a slightly different design to the previous model, with a matte finish for better grip and a flat edge. That edge will not only allow you to magnetically charge and store your pencil on your iPad Air 4 or iPad Pro (2018 and up) but also provides access to the tap-sensitive button that can be used to quickly swap over to an eraser or secondary tool.

It's also worth noting that the second generation is only compatible with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro models from at least 2018.

If you're using an older iPad Pro, an older iPad Air, a 5th generation iPad Mini, or a 6th, 7th, or 8th generation iPad you'll need to pick up the first generation Apple Pencil instead. While you do lose some of the quality of life features here, like magnetic charging, a better grip texture, and that tap button, the process of drawing or writing is functionally exactly the same.

