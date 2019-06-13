Raptors vs Warriors live stream: how to watch Game 6 of 2019 NBA Finals online from anywhere

They were so close! The Toronto Raptors were within a point of claiming their first ever NBA championship on Monday, but the Warriors survived and now bring their Canadian opponents back to Oakland for Game 6 in the 2019 NBA Finals. You’ve come to the right place if you're looking for a Raptors vs Warriors live stream. Keep reading and we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2019 NBA Finals online wherever you happen to find yourself in the world.

2019 NBA Finals - when and where? Since the Warriors are from Oakland and the Raptors from Toronto, the NBA Finals have been split between the two cities. Game 6 in the series will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 6pm PT (9pm ET, 2am BST, 11am AEST) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. Game 7 (if required) will take place at 8pm ET on Sunday, June 16 in Toronto.

The Golden State Warriors, swept the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0 in the Western Conference Finals to advance to the final round.The Warriors are back in the Finals for the fifth straight season and the team will be shooting for their third title in a row. If they can pull it off, they’ll be the first team to three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the feat back in 2002.

The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have come up big this series so far, but are the Warriors one Kevin Durant away from their very best? The one thing they have to focus on is the disappointment they felt when the Cleveland Cavaliers turned around a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors back in 2016.

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors have advanced to the NBA Finals. The team may have lost two games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals but thanks to a run led by Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors managed to earn themselves a spot in the Finals. He really is their key man and he'll be desperate to unlock an NBA Championship crown. And Serge Ibaka's display from the bench in Game 4 showed that the Raptors have strength in depth, too.

Whether you’re rooting for Golden State or Toronto, we’ll show you how to tune into all the action either on your TV or online. Get the info you need in this Raptors vs Warriors live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 NBA Finals online from outside your country

Living in the US, UK or Australia and want to catch the Raptors vs Warriors? Scroll further down the page and we'll explain how to watch a 2019 NBA Finals live stream, whether or not you have cable.

But if you can't watch because you're not in your home country and so your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the series from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward…

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. You can try it out for a month for free and, if you like it, get 15 months for the price of 12. Check out Express VPN

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Read more: Our guide to the best VPN service of 2019 From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a Finals live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

Watch the NBA Finals on TV in the US: Game 6 live stream

If you've already signed up for an NBA League Pass then we're afraid that won't help you get a live stream of the Raptors vs Warriors. The NBA's own streaming service doesn't show any NBA Finals games live online. The best it can do is to show the games on replay three hours after they air on TV.

To watch on TV then, ABC is your only option as the network has secured the rights to broadcast the NBA Finals live.

We wish watching the NBA Finals was easier on TV but you can get around network exclusivity deals by opting for a streaming service that gives you access to every channel showing the playoffs and all of which coming with some kind of free trial.

fuboTV $44.99 for the first month - fuboTV doesn't include ESPN but you do get access to TNT, NBA TV and ABC in most markets. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to ESPN, TNT and ABC in most markets but the service doesn't include NBA TV. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching sports.

Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue has four plans: Access, Core, Elite and Ultra but you'll need to opt for the Core plan at $49.99 per month to watch sports. The service's base plan gives you access to ESPN, TNT and ABC in most markets but you'll need to check to see if the plan you choose has NBA TV. There is also a 5-day free trial available.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now gives you access to ESPN, TNT and ABC in most markets but only some plans offer NBA TV. You can stream on up to three screens simultaneously and with the DirecTV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase on of DirecTV Now's packages first.

Sling TV starting at $15 per month - Sling TV's Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages each cost $15 or you can combine them for $25 per month. However, each package contains different channels so make sure the one you choose has the channels you want to watch. Sling TV gives you access to ESPN, TNT and ABC in limited markets with NBA TV available as an add-on.

YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC in most markets. The service also offers NBA League Pass. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 14-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

How to watch the Warriors vs Raptors in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK will be able to tune into the NBA Finals on Sky Sports. The service will air the majority of the Warriors vs Raptors games at 2am BST.

If you’re not already a Sky Sports subscriber and don’t feel like paying for the service just to watch the NBA Finals, don’t worry as you can buy a daily, weekly or even monthly Sky Sports Pass on Now TV. This will allow you to watch the NBA Finals and all other sports shown on Sky.

When it comes to streaming basketball online our first choice is NBA.com. With the NBA League Pass you you can watch hundreds of Live and On-Demand games on all of your favorite streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation and even on mobile. It costs £39.99, and will give you access to all remaining NBA games live.

And if you find yourself outside the UK at any stage during the playoffs then don't forget that you can always use a VPN to change your IP address back to the UK and watch any of these streaming services as if you were back at home.

How to get an NBA Finals live stream in Australia

If you're up for a bit of morning NBA watching Down Under (the games are due to start at 11am AET), there are plenty of options on TV and online.

If you have Fox Sports, then you'll want to turn to channel 508 for the ESPN channel.

If it's a phone or laptop you'd sooner watch from, then there's the ESPN Player instead. Or you can live stream NBA action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand.

Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).