Rams vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL playoff online without cable, start time, channel

A star-studded affair at the Ray Jay sees the Rams visit the home of the reigning champions, and though they have a healthy Tom Brady at center, the otherwise injury-hit Bucs have every reason to be worried. Read on as we explain how to get a Rams vs Buccaneers live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere you are today.

Injuries to Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen mean that Bruce Arians will have to field a weakened O-line. And with Aaron Donald and Von Miller blowing steam on the other side of that line, this could turn into a rare rough day in the life of Brady.

There are still question marks over the status of Leonard Fournette, which heaps further responsibility on the considerable shoulders of Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, but you can bet that Jalen Ramsey will be all over the Bucs' star receiver.

The Rams roared into life last weekend, Odell Beckham Jr. announcing himself with an all-action display, as Matthew Stafford clawed back precious confidence with his first ever playoff victory, and Sean McVay will know just how huge an opportunity they have here.

The Bucs won the Super Bowl on their own turf last season. Can the Rams knock them out on their way to emulating them? Follow our guide on how to watch the Rams vs Buccaneers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

If you need a way to watch NFL without cable, then Sling TV's free trial is a great option for this game. NBC is included on the service's Blue plan - alongside the likes of CNN, Fox, TNT, Comedy Central, National Geographic and more than 20 premium channels - which normally costs a very reasonable $35 a month.

How to watch Rams vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Rams vs Buccaneers from anywhere

Rams vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

The Rams vs Buccaneers game is being shown by NBC today, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Rams vs Buccaneers FREE without cable The obvious first port of call for cord cutters wanting to watch NBC's NFL output is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. Great-value Sling TV is a fuller OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Rams vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's Rams vs Buccaneers game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and it's being televised by CTV, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Rams vs Buccaneers along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Rams vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Rams vs Buccaneers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs just £14.99! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Rams vs Buccaneers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia