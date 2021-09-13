Quick - the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drop to lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for noise cancelling earbuds but don't want to pay a premium price, then you're in luck. Today only, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale for just $104.99 (was $169.99). That's a massive $65 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the truly wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - Today only, Amazon has the Galaxy Buds Live on sale for $104.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds and $15 less than the previous best-ever deal. The Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation and are available in Mystic Black, Bronze, Red, and White.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation, which allows you to hear every tune, note, and word with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. The truly wireless earbuds also deliver powerful audio and feature a unique 'bean-shaped' design for a comfortable and snug fit. The Galaxy Buds are available in four different color choices (black, bronze, red and white) and come with a wireless charging case that provides 20 hours of juice on a single charge.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a direct competitor to Apple's AirPods Pro, which currently retail for $180. Today's deal from Amazon has the wireless earbuds on sale for just $104.99, which is $75 less than the AirPods, and a fantastic price for premium noise canceling earbuds.

You can also shop for more bargains with our guide to the best Amazon sales and look forward to the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale.