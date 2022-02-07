Quick - Apple's all-new AirPods drop to $149.99 in limited-time deal at Amazon

If you're looking to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 3, Amazon is offering a deal on the best-selling earbuds. For a limited time, you can get the AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 (was $179) when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $29 and the best price you can find right now.



The all-new AirPods 3 were released in October of last year, replacing the 2019 AirPods 2. Apple's 3rd generation earbuds feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro with shorter stems that now include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy controls. You're also getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the all-time record-low price. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best AirPods deal

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $29.01 - Today's best AirPods deal is Apple's all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 when you apply the additional $19.01 savings at checkout. That's a $29 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

More AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99 at Amazon

Save $60 - If you're looking for today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's a massive $60 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you're looking to snag a deal on the all-new AirPods Pro, Amazon has the best-selling earbuds on sale for $179.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and $20 less than last week's price. The AirPods Pro now include a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

