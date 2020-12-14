PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy this week - but you'll have to be fast

Best Buy has announced that it will receive more PS5 stock this week, in a tweet this morning that confirms more chances to buy PS5 are on their way.

The news comes following last week's PS5 restocks at Amazon and Sony, which both sold out incredibly quickly. We don't expect Best Buy's stock to last for long, so you'll need to be quick off the mark to jump straight to the front of the line.

Heads up—we’re getting more NextGen consoles very soon! Check back tomorrow after 8 a.m. CT to see what we have in stock. https://t.co/1Isajk4QLL pic.twitter.com/dbeetPgJ5bDecember 14, 2020

We'd recommend signing in ahead of time, keeping that PS5 product page on your screen, and refreshing as soon as you can after 8am CT (9am ET / 6am PT). If you do manage to get that console into your basket, don't hesitate to check straight out because nothing's guaranteed until you get that all-important order confirmation.

Until then, we're tracking all the best places to buy PS5 right here on TechRadar, but you can also check the latest updates from a massive range of retailers just below.