PS5-ready OLED TV deals are seeing all time low prices in Amazon Black Friday sales

The PS5 is a demanding console, and if you want to make the most of all the tech inside you'll need to grab a display that can truly let it shine. That's where the OLED TV deals in Amazon's latest Black Friday sale comes in.

These LGs are perfectly geared for next-gen consoles, with HDMI 2.1 for fast, detailed visual data transfer, Nvidia G-Sync support, low input lag and a 120Hz refresh rate. The best part is, they've never been cheaper before.

You'll find the LG BX available for just $1,296.99 right now - with a $200 discount bringing us to a record-low price. That's perfect if you're after a PS5-ready TV but don't fancy shelling out $1500. However, you'll also find a $1,396.99 price tag on the CX model as well. There's a slightly beefier processor inside this model and a nudge up the scale in brightness as well.

These displays ship immediately, which means you'll have plenty of time to get to grips with them before your PS5 pre-order hits the porch.

You'll find these OLED TV deals in full just below, but keep an eye out for more Amazon Black Friday deals here on TechRadar. We're also rounding up all the best highlights from this year's Black Friday deals as well.

PS5-ready OLED TV deals

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,496.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on the 55-inch LG BX at Amazon this week. That's the lowest price yet on the PS5-ready display, boasting HDMI 2.1, super speedy 120Hz refresh rates, and a gorgeous OLED panel to watch it all on. We've only ever seen this model drop to $1,400 in the past, making this a must-see deal for anyone thinking of upgrading this year.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,596 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Or, for just $100 more you can upgrade your processor with this CX model. You're keeping all the stunning features of the BX and adding a little grunt to the brightness and upscaling here. Not only that, but this display is also sitting at its lowest ever price, having only dropped to $1,500 in the past.

