Prime members - did you know about this early Prime Day perk for free photo prints?

This year's Amazon Prime Day is quickly closing in now - it's just a few weeks away, in fact - but Amazon is already looking to drum up the hype with a few nice little perks for Prime members in the run-up.

One of the said perks can be found nestled away on this particular page right here, where you can score yourself 21 Amazon Photo prints for absolutely free by using the code PRINTS21 at checkout.

Currently, you can get free prints in the smaller 4x5.3-inch and 4x6-inch sizes - which are roughly valued at $0.15 each, so it's not a huge saving by any stretch of the imagination. That said, we're not complaining - a freebie is a freebie after all, and this early Amazon Prime Day promo is very easy to miss when browsing the main Prime membership benefits page.

So, fill up your photo album, create a collage, or get some frames of family and friends for your desk of choice with this neat little promo. If you're not an Amazon Prime member and would like to give it a go, then we've included details on the Amazon Prime free trial just below. It's super easy to sign-up, and you can cancel at any time. Plus, it's a great time to do so as this year's Prime Day deals are just around the corner (21st to 22nd June) and eligible for members only.

Amazon Prime Day: 21 free photo prints

Use code PRINTS21 at checkout to score yourself 21 free Amazon photo prints this week in this early Amazon Prime Day promotion. 4x5.3-inch and 4x5.3-inch sizes are currently available in both glossy and matte formats, so if you were planning on creating a summer photo album here's a great chance to get your prints. Note - this promo is eligible for Prime members only.

Not an Amazon Prime member?

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Signing up to the Amazon Prime Day 30-day trial is easy and you'll get all the same benefits as fully paid up members - free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to tons of streaming services too. Note, you will need to enter your card details to sign up but you can cancel at any time during the trial. Note, after 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

Other great Amazon services to check out

