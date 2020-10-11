Prime Day TV deal: grab a 55-inch LG NanoCell TV for almost half price

If you're looking to nab a decent TV ahead of the Prime Day deals bonanza that's heading our way like an eerie, deals-filled tidal wave, then this cheap LG TV deal is worth checking out.

This 55-inch TV is offering you both Alexa and Google Assistant inside, and with AirPlay on board as well, you'll be able to share your iPhone screen whenever you want - perfect if you walk in and want to carry on watching that movie on Netflix on the sofa instead.

What's interesting is this TV has been bouncing around in price of late - it was down as low as $430 in September very briefly, but for most of its life it's been at the $800 mark across the web - so if you're after a decent TV, this is worth a look.

What you're getting here is Nanocell technology, which is LG's quantum dot tech that will allow you to get a clearer and more vivid picture over basic LCD TVs - it's certainly a step up.

It's worth noting that this set only comes with a quad-core processor, where previous Nanocell TVs have features LG's alpha upscaler inside - but it's that omission that's allowed LG to offer these TVs for cheaper before the Prime Day sales. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best LG TV deals in your region.)

LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.View Deal

We've spotted a number of other excellent Prime Day TV deals if you're interested - these are all live now on the site, and are worth checking out:

TCL 32-inch 720p Roku smart TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

This 32-inch TCL Roku smart TV doesn't offer 4K resolution, in fact you're only getting 720p here, but it does come in with a good discount this week. If you're after a small secondary display, this is a great shout ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

All-new Toshiba 43-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

This all-new Toshiba 43-inch display has a $100 price cut at Amazon right now. Not only are you picking up easy Alexa and Fire TV functionality, but the new 2020 model brings Dolby Vision HDR to this low price point as well.

All-new Insignia 50-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Need something with more screen space? This Insignia 50-inch 4K TV is also seeing a $100 discount in the early Amazon Prime Day deals this week. That's a stunning price on a 50-inch display, and definitely one to take note of if you're looking for the big screen experience.

All-new Toshiba 50-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Amazon

This Toshiba 50-inch TV does offer Dolby Vision HDR for the extra cash, and has $50 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. That's a great saving on an impressive TV that offers up an excellent display considering its price point.

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399.99 $998.99 at Amazon

Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut in Amazon's early Prime Day deals. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG BX OLED TV | LG XBOOM speaker: $1,496 at Amazon

$1,496 is already cheaper than other retailers' price tags on this 55-inch LG BX OLED TV, but Amazon is also throwing in a free LG XBOOM speaker. That's fantastic value and a nice saving all in one.

