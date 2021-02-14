Presidents' Day sales: save up to $300 in Best Buy's electric scooter deals - this weekend only

Best Buy has launched its Presidents' Day sales this weekend, and if you're keen to get out and about you'll want to take a look at these excellent electric scooter deals. When they first started populating our streets, these motorized scooters came at a premium. However, as more and more have been adopted we've seen prices fall considerably in the last year.

That means you'll find an electric scooter for as little as $179.99 this weekend. The Hover-1 Gambit is taking a $70 discount from a $249.99 MSRP to get there, making for a particularly compelling entry level offer.

However, if you're after a little more juice you'll find the Hover-1 Alpha available for $379.99 (was $399.99). With a 12 mile range and 17.4mph max speed there's plenty of power underneath that deck, and an extra $20 off makes an already impressive price even more appealing.

Of course, premium electric scooter deals do still exist, but with nearly $150 off, this Segway Ninebot ES2-N has dropped well below its $649.99 MSRP. You'll find it for just $506.99 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales right now.

You'll find all these electric scooter deals just below, but be sure to check out all the other Presidents' Day sales happening this weekend as well.

Presidents' Day sales: best electric scooter deals

Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter: $249.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Coming in cheapest this weekend is the Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter. With $70 off you're paying just $179.99 for this scooter - an excellent price for a 9 mile range and 15mph max speed. Plus, with only a three hour charging time you'll be able to keep this powered up for commutes and that 250W motor should see you through slight inclines as well.

Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter: $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

You're only saving $20 here, but the Hover-1 Alpha foldable electric scooter is one of the few models included in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales at this price range. You're upgrading to a larger deck here for additional comfort over the 12 mile potential range. Plus, with a 17.4mph max speed and a 400W motor, this rig was already well priced.

Segway Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter: $649.99 $506.99 at Best Buy

The Segway Ninebot is one of the most recognizable brand names around when it comes to electric scooter deals. There's good reason for that as well, with powerful and comfortable models filling out the entire product range. This ES2-N offers up a 15.5 mile range at a max speed of 15.5 mph. Plus, you're getting extra suspension in the front wheel to ensure comfort, and a massive 700W motor that will see you up steeper inclines as well.

Bird One electric scooter: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

This is one premium electric scooter, which is why that $300 discount softens the blow considerably. With a 25 mile range and 18mph max speed this is definitely one for longer journeys, especially considering you're getting built-in GPS here as well.

