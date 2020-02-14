Presidents' Day Amazon sales: latest Xbox, smartwatch, Fitbit, and headphone deals available now

Presidents' Day sales aren't complete without Amazon, and we're seeing some fantastic iPad, laptop, Xbox One, and headphone deals on offer right now. Amazon's Presidents' Day sales are extensive, and we've found discounts on everything from cheap 4K TV deals to Fitbit and Garmin smartwatches. Fitness tracker deals are so popular this weekend that you'll probably find just about every brand has a sale going.

Amazon Echo products are also seeing a sales revival this weekend, with plenty of speakers and displays on offer. Plus, you can save on an Audible subscription to really make the most out of your new speaker.

We've rounded up our favorite Presidents' Day sales below, but you can also check out all our picks further down the page.

Amazon Daily Deals: today's top Presidents' Day sales

Smartwatch / fitness tracker deals

Garmin and Fitbit rule Presidents' Day sales

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker | $99 $59.95 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $40 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker | $129.95 $76.98 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $76 at Amazon in the latest Presidents Day sales. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker | $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch | $275 $129 at Amazon

You're saving well over half the price of this Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist smartwatch thanks to the weekend's Presidents Day sales. That's a great deal on the stainless steel touchscreen fitness tracker with smartphone notifications and a 24 hour battery life.

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracker | $199 $149.95 at Amazon

This $50 price drop marks the return of one of our favorite fitness tracker deals of the year so far - the Fitbit Versa 2. This all-in-one smartwatch offers excellent exercise and activity monitoring with the ability to play your music and use Alexa direct from your watch.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS | $249.99 $131.99 at Amazon

As a fitness tracker the Garmin Vivoactive 3 excels with 15 preloaded programs targeting various sports and exercises as well as stress tracking boot. As a smartwatch, this $131 wrist piece still doesn't let up - offering notifications, seven-day battery and Garmin Pay as well.

Garmin Instinct | $299.99 $203.29 at Amazon

If you're after a fitness tracker deal more suited to the great outdoors, then this Garmin Instinct has military-grade resistance to thermal, shock and water pressures. You also have access to three global navigational systems and all the fitness and heart tracking you'll desire.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch | $295 $219 at Amazon

Pick up the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch for $76 off the original asking price right now in the Presidents Day sales. You're getting a gorgeous stainless steel watch with smartphone notifications, Google Fit heart rate and activity tracking and a speaker for receiving and making phone calls. There's plenty to unpack here, and at a great price as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2019 - 46mm | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $40 off at the moment, offering a nice little price cut on the 2019 smartwatch. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and offers a gorgeous realistic display that sets it apart from more digitized offerings.

Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch | $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Venu smartwatch is back on sale right now at Amazon, with a return to that sub-$300 price tag we loved so much. You're picking up a massive range of health monitoring features, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer capabilities, and more than 20 preloaded sports apps.

Garmin Fenix 5X | $599.99 $355.97 at Amazon

The luxurious Garmin Fenix 5X is down to just $355 at the moment thanks to the Presidents Day sales, meaning you can pick up the feature-loaded multi-sport watch for over $100 less. Stacked with outdoor navigation features, tracking and stat notifications during your workouts, and dozens of connected features, this is a fitness tracker for the serious.

Audio and headphone deals

Wireless headphones offer fantastic Presidents' Day sales

Amazon Echo Buds | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the brand new earbuds down to just $89.99. That's great value for money when you consider competitor pricing right now, and a great chance to test out these beginner true wireless earbuds.



Apple AirPods with charging case | $159 $129 at Amazon

The standard second generation of Apple Airpods are still on sale at Amazon for just $129. We only saw these available for a little less than this price over Black Friday so if you missed out over the deals season, it's never too late to bag a bargain.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in the Presidents Day sales for only $89.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Bose Soundsport wireless headphones | $129 $99 at Amazon

If you're looking for that classic Bose audio quality in a pair of wireless earbuds, you'll be happy with this $20 reduction on the Soundsport headphones. Now under $100 at Amazon, this is a great price on a high quality pair of buds.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $195 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 headphones get a $100 price cut at Amazon. The best-selling wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | $229.99 $198 at Amazon

If you're looking to block the world out and concentrate on some incredible audio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds have a keen proposition for you. You can save $30 on the fantastic buds this week, bringing the price down to below $200.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds in the Presidents Day sales, the Powerbeats Pro are a fantastic $50 off this week at Amazon. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensure your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Sony WH-1000 XM3 noise-canceling headphones | $349.99 $298 at Amazon

You're picking up TechRadar's top pair of noise-canceling headphones with this Sony WH-1000 XM3 deal. At under $300, we're seeing an amazing price tag for these stunning cans, with industry-leading noise cancellation and a gorgeous sound quality. You can also pick them up renewed for $219.99.

Tablet and laptop deals

Latest cheap laptop and iPad deals

Lenovo Smart Tab | 16GB | Alexa-enabled charging dock | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

This is a super cheap tablet deal, offering a 16GB tablet with some nifty Alexa features for under $100. You won't be powering through high-performance apps on this device, but it's well worth it if you're after a display for Alexa that you can take on the go for light work and streaming.

iPad (2019) WiFi 32GB | $329 $249 at Amazon

You can pick up the latest iPad for under $250 at Amazon right now - a fantastic price for the 2019 flagship model. You'll have access to 32GB of storage in here - perfect for a good few apps and downloads, but mostly if you're happy streaming and storing bigger files in the cloud.

iPad (2019) WiFi 128GB | $429 $329 at Amazon

This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves. You're getting support for all the latest peripherals in this exceedingly cheap iPad deal today, plus a nice price drop at Amazon courtesy of the weekend Presidents Day sales. 128GB is more than enough for storing your entertainment and documents as well as a few high-performance apps to boot.

Apple iPad Air | 10.5-inch | 64GB | $499 $459 at Amazon

The iPad Air takes all the best bits of the classic iPad experience and offers a new lightweight model to get it done with. This is the 64GB model and the cheapest configuration you'll find in iPad deals this week.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the 14.6-inch Acer Chromebook with Amazon this week. A nifty little computer, you'll get up to 12 hours of battery life out of this durable laptop with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. If you're concerned about future updates, Chrome OS means you don't have to worry about that smaller storage size getting in the way.

Lenovo S145 15.6-inch laptop | $589 $295 at Amazon

This Lenovo offers a compromise between storage and processing that keeps the price tag down below $300. That compromise will work for you if you're looking for a larger than average hard drive at this price point (you're getting 500GB here) but you don't mind swapping a lightning fast processor for an Intel Pentium Gold 5405U. That processor, along with 4GB of RAM, will certainly see you through everyday tasks and streaming, but it's something to remember if you're shopping below $300.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $318 at Amazon

Presidents Day sales can save you $181 on this Lenovo Ideapad 330 laptop deal at Amazon. You're picking up 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - great specs at this price, not to mention the AMD A9 processor and Radeon R5 graphics.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S 15.6-inch laptop | $559 $479 at Amazon

This 330S Lenovo Ideapad model only has 4GB of RAM listed, but you're also getting 16GB of Intel Optane memory to balance the books on that spec. The Optane memory acts as a streamlined buffer between your hard drive and CPU, making read and write speeds incredibly fast. If you're after big storage, this 1TB hard drive will do the trick, and while there's no SSD to speak of, you're getting efficient power thanks to that Optane memory. There's also a nice quad-core 8th generation i5 processor to keep everything ticking over.

Asus VivoBook 15-inch gaming laptop | $549.99 $477.55 at Amazon

You're getting a quad-core AMD R5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this sleek, thin shell. You'll also be running Radeon Vega 8 graphics so there's plenty of reason to get some gaming in there as well.



Surface Pro X | 13-inch | 128GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $999.99 $879.99 at Amazon

One of the smallest specs running on the Surface Pro X but by no means a weak configuration, this 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM combo offers plenty of room for multitasking and running some high-performance programs on your new tablet. This is also the 4G and WiFi model, meaning you can take your web browsing on the go without relying on public internet connections.

Dell Ultrasharp U2415 computer monitor | $399.99 $217.99 at Amazon

Pick up this fantastic Dell computer monitor for just over $200 in the Presidents Day sales this weekend - a major improvement over its $400 everyday price tag. This is a 24-inch display with a great range of ports and features.

Samsung Space 32-inch UHD 4K computer monitor | $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on this Samsung Space 4K monitor at Amazon this week. You're getting excellent flexibility with this unique monitor design that offers a zero-level adjustable stand. Plus, this is a gorgeous bezel-less 4K screen to contend with.

Gaming deals

Presidents' Day sales lead with gaming deals

Jeecoo USB Pro gaming headset (PC) | $48 $23.99 at Amazon

View Deal

Logitech G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse | $79.99 $34.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic discount on an equally amazing gaming mouse from Logitech. The G502 SE Hero offers a pinpoint precise sensor with a wealth of customizable buttons, lightsync RGB and a set of weights for added personalization.

Logitech G213 gaming keyboard | $69.99 $39.38 at Amazon

This is a brilliant RGB gaming keyboard, and it's available for just under $40 thanks to Presidents Day sales. Spill-resistant, durable, customizable, and tactile, the Prodigy G213 keyboard offers a wide range of features and media functions to boot.

Razer Kraken gaming headset | $79.99 $65.13 at Amazon

This Razer Kraken headset boasts a light aluminium frame with 7.1 surround sound and a retractable mic. Perfect for use with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, you're saving $15 this week with Amazon.

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mechanical gaming keyboard, the Logitech G Pro can offer a particularly interesting deal this weekend. You can save $50 in the Presidents Day sales right now and experience excellent actuation times and durability with one of Logitech's most famous gaming keyboards.

Orzly carry case for Nintendo Switch | $24.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Orzly are well respected for their high quality Nintendo Switch carry case and accessory products and this hard shell case is a prime example of their value. You're getting ample storage for two sets of Joy-Con controllers, some cables, and all your games in a safe and stable pouch.

Sandisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-1 memory card | $34.99 $24.56 at Amazon

This memory card has been made specifically for the Nintendo Switch, so you know you're getting optimized read speeds for the console. 128GB is also a fantastic storage size for just $25 in the Presidents Day sales.

HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 audio transmitter for Nintendo Switch | $54.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Ever since the Nintendo Switch was released without the ability to transmit bluetooth audio to wireless headphones or speakers, the race has been on for third party companies to produce the add-on for the job. HomeSpot won that race with this incredibly easy USB-C plug that transmits audio clearly and quickly to any bluetooth headphones. Plus, you even get a USB adaptor to use in docked mode as well.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | $79.99 $69 at Amazon

Presidents Day sales are saving you about $20 on this Nintendo Switch Joy-Con set - perfect if you're looking to add more players to your games or you're fed up with a drifting stick.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59 at Amazon

You can save $10 on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller at Amazon today and get some serious gaming done with your Switch. It's the best way to get an improved controller feel without sacrificing your rumble or motion controls.

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $247.80 at Amazon

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $50 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

PS4 Slim 1TB Console | Days of Play Bundle | $319 $273.89 at Amazon

Get the limited edition Days Of Play Bundle on sale at Amazon for $282.01. The PlayStation 4 console comes in steel black and includes a 1TB hard drive and matching DualShock 4 wireless controller.

DualShock 4 controllers - various colors | $64.99 $46.96 at Amazon

Amazon have knocked about $20 off their range of DualShock 4 controllers for the Presidents Day sales. That makes this a great time to grab a spare or update your gamepad with some fresh triggers.

Xbox One S | Gears 5 bundle | $299.99 $225.99 at Amazon

Grab all five Gears games and an Xbox One S console for just a bit over $200 this week at Amazon. That's a fantastic price considering we've been seeing these deals rise in cost over the last week or so.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

This is a popular bundle offering one of the most revered games of the last few months with Xbox's most powerful console yet. Plus, you're saving a good $150 overall and getting the game for free!

Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X | $499.99 $385 at Amazon

This is a limited edition console design with a $100+ price drop - enough to grab any deal hunter's attention. In addition to a download code for the brand new Gears 5, you also get codes for Gears of War 1-4 and month of free access to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Seagate Xbox Game Drive - 1TB SSD | $214.99 $169.99 at Amazon

If you've recently picked up a digital-only Xbox One S, or if you've been particularly trigger happy on the Microsoft Store, you'll appreciate an extra 1TB of storage. This 1TB drive is available for $45 off at Amazon this week to make that just a little easier.

Smart home and Amazon Echo deals

Great prices on Echo speakers and displays

Audible 4 month subscription | $14.95/mo $7.95/mo at Amazon

Audible 4 month subscription | $14.95/mo $7.95/mo at Amazon

This four-month Audible trial price has been almost cut in half by Amazon just in time for the Presidents Day sales. That means you can pick up a cheap Audible subscription for a fantastic price this week. Jump straight in with a free audiobook per month (easily swappable if you regret your decision) as well as two free Audible Originals. Cancel and you'll keep all the audiobooks you've accrued during your subscription! Hurry, though, this offer will expire Feburary 18.

Amazon Echo Dot | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is the easiest way to kick start your smart home. A smart speaker in its own right, though not sitting in the highest tier, the Echo Dot ties together your smart home devices and services in one handy hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Grab this smart display to open your home to a new world of Alexa commands and responses. Follow recipes, catch up on some Prime Video, video call, and personalise with your own photos on the 5.5-inch touchscreen display.

Amazon Echo | $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

The all-new Amazon Echo is available for $20 off at Amazon at the moment in the Presidents Day sales. It's not the cheapest we've seen the fully fledged smart speaker go on Amazon recently, but if you're after the Dolby-powered speaker now you can save some cash with this Echo deal.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 offers an impressive 8-inch HD screen with stereo sound to make every video call and song look and sound even better. Plus, it's compatible with a wide range of smart home accessories and it's down $20 today.

Honeywell Home WiFi smart thermostat | $199 $157 at Amazon

Save $15 on the Honeywell Home smart thermostat system - an Alexa, Google Home, Smart Things, and IFTTT compatible solution for smart heating your home this winter. Expert installation will cost you another $150, but it's easy to install if you're confident you won't require such services.

TV deals

Presidents' Day 4K TV sales

Samsung UN50RU7100 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $499.99 $397.99 at Amazon

This 2019 Samsung 4K TV is down by $100 in the Presidents Day sales, meaning you can enjoy its powerful ultra-hd processor and PurColor detail for even less right now. This is a fantastic TV with crisp definition and Amazon Alexa built right in for good measure.

Samsung QN49 49-inch QLED UHD 4K TV | $999 $697.99 at Amazon

If you're after a higher than average quality display but aren't too enthused by the going rate of an LG OLED, these Samsung QLED TV deals are perfect. They offer a fantastic display with all the upscaling processing, HDR and smart features you'd expect from a high-end TV without the price tag to go with it.

Samsung QN55 QLED 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $1,197.99 $797.99 at Amazon

This is a great sub-$800 price on a usually well over $1,000 55-inch QLED TV from Samsung. That's also an extra $300 off the usual sales price for this particular unit, thanks to those Presidents Day sales. You're getting a fantastic quantum processor upscaling everything you see as well as all the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility you could ask for.

LG C9 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | $1,999.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

A fan favorite when it comes to reliable OLED TV deals, the LG C9 offers a perfect convergence of excellent display quality and price making it fantastic value for money on sale. You're getting a 55-inch OLED display on the 2019 model, with a range of smart features and Dolby add-ons baked in.

