Premium Shark vacuums hit lowest-ever prices in early Memorial Day sales

Great vacuum cleaner discounts are never a certainty during seasonal sales, which makes their rare appearance in retailers’ virtual storefronts all the more popular with customers.

This year’s Memorial Day sales , though, are proving particularly fruitful for premium cleaners, with high-end Shark models among the most well-represented. In fact, certain vacuums, like the Shark Anti Hair Wrap (which we’ve included in our best vacuum cleaner guide) have been discounted to prices even lower than we saw during last year’s Black Friday sales.

Below, then, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best early Memorial Day appliance sales for Shark vacuums, with discounts on offer from retailers including Walmart and Amazon. The likes of Best Buy and Lowes are running a handful of vacuum cleaner deals, too, if you don’t find a model below that takes your fancy.

Memorial Day deals: Shark vacuums

(opens in new tab) Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299 $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - You'll only get 40 minutes of runtime from the Shark Pet Pro, but its impressive suction power more than makes up for the lack of battery life. This vacuum has a super lightweight design and comes equipped with a removable handheld vacuum, too, allowing you to clean from floor to ceiling with ease. Its non-Pro sibling is also discounted at Walmart (opens in new tab) ($159 from $279), if you're looking to spend a little less than its $179 price tag.

(opens in new tab) Shark IZ482H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum With DuoClean PowerFins: $479.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 – This cordless Shark vacuum, which is a US-exclusive variation on the popular Anti-Hair Wrap model, boasts a super impressive runtime of up to two hours (making it perfect for larger homes) and a PowerFin-enabled nozzle that maintains continuous contact with all surface types. Amazon's $299.99 is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the IZ482H, so we don't expect this discount to hang around for long.

(opens in new tab) Shark ZU881 DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll: $429.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 – Amazon is offering an equally impressive $170 off the Shark ZU881 DuoClean, an upright vacuum that deep-cleans carpets as well as its own brush roll. This one has advanced swivel steering, too, letting you easily maneuver between tight spaces and around furniture, while a set of powerful LED lights particularly help to reveal hidden debris in hard-to-reach places. Again, this is the lowest price we've ever seen offered by Amazon on this particular vacuum.

(opens in new tab) Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro with Self-Cleaning Brushroll: $369.99 $229 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $140.99 – Slighty cheaper (though no less powerful) than its ZU881 cousin, this vacuum sports the same Shark self-cleaning brushroll and the brand's Lift-Away technology, allow you to detach its pod and clean furniture, stairs and other above-floor areas. In truth, it's almost exactly the same vacuum, so we'd suggest simply picking the model color you prefer and adding to your basket ASAP.

(opens in new tab) Shark ION Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $105.99 - Of course, we couldn't include a discounted robot vacuum. The Shark ION ranks among the brand's best-value AI-enabled cleaners, boasting a Tri-Brush System (combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll) to handle debris on all surfaces, corners, and edges. $144 is a great price for any competent robot vacuum in 2022, so we'd suggest acting fast on this particular deal.

More Memorial Day sales

Find more vacuum bargains in our Best Buy Memorial Day sale roundup and see more of today's best cheap robot vacuum sales.