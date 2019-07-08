Pre-Prime Day deal: the Ring Doorbell Pro is down to its lowest price ever

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is now just one week away and to celebrate Amazon is slashing prices today on its best-selling Ring devices. For a limited time, Prime members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $169 at Amazon. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa enabled doorbell.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your door from anywhere in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision. The Ring Pro sends alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected or you can check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones so you can focus on areas that are most important to you. The doorbell also features two-way talk and works with Amazon Alexa to view live activity on compatible devices.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Ring Doorbell Pro, and we can't imagine it will go any lower for Amazon Prime Day. To score this rare deal, you must be an Prime member, and if you aren't, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. The membership not only grants you access to today's deal, but you'll also get to participate in the biggest shopping event of the year.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $249 $169 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $169. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and includes four complimentary faceplates, so you can match your security to your home.

