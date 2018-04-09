Porsche’s super-slick Design Book One laptop has been reduced by £800

Fancy a Porsche notebook? Then you might be interested to learn that there’s a big discount on Porsche’s Design Book One laptop, which has been knocked down to £1,599.99.

Yes, that might still sound a little pricey, but bear in mind that this Porsche brand laptop has a recommended retail price of £2,395, so this represents a saving of £795.

Plus, you get a well-specced notebook for the money, with the hybrid having a 13.3-inch 3,200 x 1,800-resolution touchscreen.

The core components consist of an Intel Core i7-7500U processor running at 2.7GHz (with turbo to 3.5GHz), backed up with 16GB of system RAM, plus there’s a 512GB PCIe SSD for storage.

The battery lasts up to 14 hours, and can be fully charged in less than two hours. You get dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a bundled stylus, and Windows 10 Pro installed.

The 13.3-inch touchscreen is borderless and fashioned from Gorilla Glass 4, and the design is pretty nifty all-round, with the tablet section being only 7.7mm thick (the entire device is 15.9mm thick). And apparently the 360-degree hinge that connects the two units is inspired by the workings of a manual gearbox. Neat…

For more tempting offers, check out our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals for April.