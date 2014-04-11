Vodafone Smart 4 Mini is a proper smartphone with a tiny price tag

The Vodafone Smart 4 Mini has been officially launched, and the key selling point of this Android handset is its rock bottom price tag.

Vodafone is asking just £50 for the PAYG Smart 4 Mini, which is obviously locked to the Big Red's network.

For your money you'll get a 4-inch 480 x 800 display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage with microSD support, 3.2MP rear camera and the slightly older Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS.

There's no front facing camera, rear flash, 4G connectivity or NFC on board, but you do get Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth 4.0.

Competition

Those specs aren't exactly going to get pulses racing, and the design of the Smart 4 Mini is reminiscent of last year's Huawei Ascend Y300, but the low price Vodafone has set makes it an appealing proposition.

At this end of the market the Smart 4 Mini has the £40 Nokia Asha 503 for company which does boast a 5MP snapper, but also a restrictive feature phone OS.

If you can stretch your budget towards the £100 mark you can always pick up the Samsung Galaxy Young or the excellent Motorola Moto G if you fancy a bit more bang for your buck, while EE has recently launched its 4G enabled Kestrel for £99.