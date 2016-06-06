T-Mobile's latest move is all about free stuff and letting you own a piece of the company

"We're going to thank you like you've never been thanked before."

In what may be the most inviting/awkward way to start a Monday, T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced the Uncarrier's latest industry-disrupting moves are all about showing gratitude to customers.

Uncarrier 11 (for those of you keeping track at home) introduces a few ways T-Mobile is rewarding customers for their magenta-hued loyalty.

The first, pretty groundbreaking way: It's giving customers a literal piece of the carrier, turning "T-Mobile customers into T-Mobile owners," as Legere said.

Customers can claim one full share in T-Mobile starting tomorrow and over the next two weeks. The offer is only available to the primary account holder on post-paid consumer accounts, though new customers who switch to T-Mobile can put their name down for one as well.

Die-hard T-Mobile users who've been with the carrier for at least five year will receive two full shares. As of this writing, a T-Mobile share was valued at $43.54 (it actually went down following the Uncarrier 11 announcements, though its stock price has been on the rise).

Anyone who recommends someone to T-Mobile who ends up opening an account will receive more shares, too, and customers can earn up to 100 shares a year.

According to T-Mobile, there are no fees for selling or transferring your share within the first year of owning it. T-Mobile will cover associated fees in that time, and you can even cash in your share, if you so choose.

As for how many shares T-Mobile actually expects to give away, the company said it could be as many as 1 million, or more.

If you're a T-Mobile customer, you can claim your share through the new T-Mobile Tuesdays app, available for iOS and Android.

Fun times

In addition to offering a piece of the T-Mobile pie, the carrier is thanking all customers - excluding those on Metro PCS - with gifts and prizes up for grabs in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Every Tuesday, T-Mobile will unleash a fun bag of gifts, including movie tickets, Domino's pizza and Wendy's Frosties.

Tomorrow's prize includes pizza, a milkshake and a ticket to Warcraft, so if you're jonesing for some fatty food and a seat to see the summer's hottest blockbuster, download the app ASAP.

Surprise gifts from a new partner will join these recurring gifts weekly, and users can play games to win "epic" prizes as well. One lucky duck will win a mega prize, like a trip to MLB All-Star week and a hiking experience to Machu Picchu in Peru.

T-Mobile is working in partnership with several companies to offer these gifts and prizes, though it assures its not selling customer data in exchange for their participation.

As a sort-of add-on token of appreciation, T-Mobile is giving customers a full hour of Gogo internet free when they fly. That offer takes off on June 13.

The companies are also activating iMessage, Google Hangouts, WhatsApp and Viber for T-Mobile customers who take to the skies.

Legere said during a call with reporters that he expects Uncarrier 12 and 13 to take place this year, so stay tuned for more from T-Mobile.