SwiftKey is now totally free on Android

SwiftKey has been a firm favourite at TechRadar for some time now, and after learning it will bring its keyboard to iPhone and iPad via iOS 8, there's more good news.

From today, SwiftKey will be completely free to download on Android via Google Play, as the firm looks to expand its reach to developing nations.

While you could previously get your thumbs of a free version of the keyboard, it was merely a one month trial. The company's switch in its business model means you can now enjoy all the features of SwiftKey for free.

Already paid?

For those of you, like us, who shelled out $3.99/£2.99 to download the full version, SwiftKey intends on keeping you sweet by offering a free "Premier Pack" of 10 themes.

It's these in-app purchases - which include new themes and other content - where SwiftKey will plan to generate its revenue going forward, but you'll get all the core features without ever having to hand over a cent.

The update also brings support for over 800 emojis, a new prediction feature which learns which emojis you use in particular situations, the option of adding a line of numbers above the letter keys, and general improvements to the word prediction engine, autocorrect and gesture typing (aka SwiftKey Flow).

Here's a little video showing some of the new features in the latest version of SwiftKey.