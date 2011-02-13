Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, Arc and Neo T-Mobile bound

Not only has Orange announced that it will be getting two of the latest trio of Sony Ericsson handsets announced at this year's Mobile World Congress 2011, but T-Mobile has also confirmed to TechRadar that it will be stocking the Sony Xperia Play and the Sony Ericsson Neo.

T-Mobile said about the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play: "It's perfect for gamers, the handset is certified by PlayStation and features a slide out game controller with the well-known Sony PSP layout."

While it believes the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc is "i deal for multimedia users, runs on Android 2.3 technology, and comes with an extra wide 4.2-inch multi-touch screen and in-built Mobile Bravia Engine to give users the ultimate entertainment experience."

Photogenic

Finally it noted that the Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo "has been built with the photographer in mind. Like the Arc, it comes with an 8.1 mega pixel camera and HD video facility, for taking memorable photos and video clips whilst on the go.

"The handset also comes pre-loaded with Sony Exmor RTM best in class imaging, so users can capture digital camera-quality pictures in any setting with its f/2.4 lens, and share them with friends via MMS or upload directly to social networking sites."

The UK release date for the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo and Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc is April.

Check out TechRadar's Sony Ericsson Xperia Play hands on and Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo hands on for more details