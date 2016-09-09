Samsung is speeding up Galaxy Note 7 replacements

Update: The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging Galaxy Note 7 owners to power down and stop charging or using their phones.

The agency said Friday it's working with Samsung towards a formal recall of the device, and will announce details as soon as possible. Until then, both the CPSC and Samsung say to turn off your Note 7, while the hardware maker says to exchange your device right away.

We'll provide more information on the recall as soon as it becomes available.

Original story below...

Samsung says it's speeding up Galaxy Note 7 replacements after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a warning about the device.

"In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the [FAA] strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage," reads an FAA statement.

The agency's warning comes as the Galaxy Note 7 is undergoing a massive recall. The problem, it's been discovered, stems from a manufacturing defect in the phone's batteries, which could cause the battery to short on itself.

New phones on the way

In response to the FAA's warning, Samsung said in a statement today that it's planning to "expedite new shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 starting from this week in order to alleviate any safety concerns and reduce any inconvenience for our customers."

The company urged customers to participate in its Product Exchange Program immediately.

In order to make updated Galaxy Note 7 devices easily identifiable, Samsung will begin placing a blue "S" sticker on the boxes of fixed phones. You'll find the sticker next to the device's IMEI and UPC code sticker.

Image credit: Samsung

However, if you don't have access to the original packaging, Samsung will launch a database website so customers can look up their unique IMEI numbers to see if their unit is defective. You can find your IMEI number next to the USB charging port on your Note 7.

For now, it's best to back up your user data and power down your recalled Galaxy Note 7 and seek a replacement immediately.