Samsung Galaxy S4 Active mini all but confirmed

Mini smartphone models seem to be all the rage, and with FCC and Chinese equivalent filings joining benchmark entries, a Galaxy S4 Active mini model looks to be on the way.

Chinese FCC equivalent Tenaa has a filing for a device called the "Samsung GT-I8580", giving us some pictures that look just like the S4 Active, but a little smaller.

Add to this the fact that the spec list on Tenaa matches up with an FCC filing of a device also called Samsung GT-I8580, and we can't help but start to believe its another tangible mini outing from Samsung.

Meanwhile, GFXBench also has a 3D Graphics performance entry for the Samsung GT-I8580, sporting the same spec list.

Watering down the Active

According to the spec lists, the Active mini will come sporting a slightly smaller 4.65-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 800, making it only slightly smaller than the original S4 Active, but with a heavy downgrade display sharpness.

Most of the "mini" aspects of the device most likely refer to the general spec downgrades, as internally, it will be powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM, a drop from the original's quad-core processor with 2GB or RAM.

The rear camera will sit at 5MP and the smartphone will run Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. It will also come with the same physical keys setup as the original S4 Active, and the same water- and dust-resistant features.

As Samsung already has a Galaxy S4 mini out in the wild, an S4 Active mini isn't a far stretch for the company.

But while FCC filings can generally be trusted, we'll be taking at least the spec details with a grain of salt – still, we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for more news about the so-called Samsung GT-I8580.

Via: TheDroidGuy