Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite set to debut at MWC 2014?

Samsung loves to milk a product for all it's worth, just look at all the Samsung Galaxy S4 spin-offs like the Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy S4 Active and Galaxy S4 Zoom for proof of that.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 being the latest big thing from the Korean company it's seemed like it would only be a matter of time before that too would get in on the spin-off action. In fact back in July there were even rumours of there being four different versions of the handset.

So it's no surprise to hear that at least one of those versions is a reality, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite is apparently in the works.

An insider for SamMobile confirmed that not only does the handset exist, but that it will be officially announced at MWC 2014, before hitting the street in February or March.

Same size, lower specs?

Unfortunately there's no word on specs yet, but according to SamMobile it will be available in black or white and is likely to have either a 5.49 or 5.7-inch display.

Given the name it will presumably be cheaper and less powerful than the Galaxy Note 3 and assuming it's the budget version of the Note 3 that we heard about in July it's likely to have an LCD screen and an 8MP camera.

Not the most exciting of handsets then, especially since by March it may have the Samsung Galaxy S5 for company, but if the price is right it could certainly sell - although word of the Galaxy Grand 2 and Galaxy Grand 2 Lite may just confuse the market even more. Perhaps the Korean firm just needs to hold fire a bit.