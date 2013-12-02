Samsung Galaxy Grand Lite may arrive in time for MWC 2014

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Grand 2, but it's got plans to cover yet another price point with the Galaxy Grand Lite.

According to SamMobile the Galaxy Grand Lite, as it's being referred to right now, is on its way and could be unveiled at MWC in February 2014.

The phone packs a 5-inch WVGA screen, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and a microSD slot to bulk that up.

The rear camera will be a 5MP deal, while there'll also be a front-facing VGA snapper and a 2100mAh battery.

Dual identity

Considering the Galaxy Grand and Galaxy Grand 2 are both dual-SIM (and therefore quite popular in markets such as India), it seems obvious that it'll be the same affair on the Lite. But we expect we'll see it come further West too, with a single SIM option also being mooted.

Will look... much the same, apparently (credit: SamMobile)

SamMobile states that the phone will be available from "somewhere around the fifth week of 2014" which puts it a couple of weeks before MWC. But we could also see the announcement held off until the Barcelona show.

SamMobile also states that the phone will be available in white, "Midnight Black", orange and "Lime Green". So white, black, orange and green, then.