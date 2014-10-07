Optus flings out faster 4G for 200 regional hubs

Good news for regional hubs around the country today, with Optus announcing it is rolling out 4G connectivity to over 200 additional regional hubs over the coming months.

The new connectivity will take advantage of the networks 2600MHz and 700MHz spectrums, which will become available from October 2014 and January 2015 respectively (although Western Australia will have to wait until February 2016 for its 2600MHz upgrade.)

In all, the expanded 4G coverage is expected to reach 90 per cent of the Australian population by April next year.

The challenge of spectrum

Because Optus is throwing its network around on a few different frequencies, not every phone will be able to take advantage of every network upgrade.

A number of current smartphones already support the 2600MHz spectrum, including the Phone 5s and iPhone 5c, the Samsung Galaxy SIII 4G, Samsung Galaxy S4 and the Sony Xperia Z2.

The 700MHz spectrum, meanwhile gets the support of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S5, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the LG G3 and the HTC One (M8).

To work out which spectrum you'll need in your regional town of choice (or holiday destination), Optus has upgraded its mobile coverage checker with the impending upgrade information.