The best Nexus 6P deals and prices in January 2016

The brand new Nexus 6P is the latest entry into Google's Nexus line of flagship smartphones. Built by Chinese manufacturer Huawei, the Nexus 6P comes with a huge 5.7-inch QHD screen, 12.3MP camera and the latest version of Android. It's certainly a killer phablet, and on this page you'll find a comparison tool right at the top so that you can compare and filter all the best Nexus 6P deals and prices.

The best Nexus 6P deals and prices:

Nexus 6P 32GB

This is the kicking off point for the fab is it a phone or is it a tab Nexus 6P, the 32GB model. Arguably, that's not hugely capacious for a phablet with a 5.7-inch screen that many will buy to hungry consume multimedia of all kinds. That's especially true when you consider that the Nexus 6P does not have a MicroSD for expanding storage capacity. The reason for that, of course, is that they'd rather you ponied up for the pricier 64GB and 128GB models if you want more storage. Still, if 32GB is enough for you likely usage, you'll have a competively-priced, well-featured phablet complete with a proper metal chassis.

Nexus 6P 64GB

Pricing on the 128GB version of the Nexus 6P represents a pretty steep ramp up. So this 64GB model is probably the best compromise between cost and capacity. It doubles the 32GB model's capacity for a pretty modest price premium. That means you can enjoy the glorious 5.7-inch AMOLED screen and its crazy 2,560 by 1,440 pixel resolution without constantly worrying about running out of storage. more storage space is also handy if you have any plans to make use of the 4K video capture capability of the Nexus 6P's 12MP camera.

Nexus 6P 128GB

What price capacity? That's the question you have to ask yourself with the 128GB of the fab Nexus phablet. This is not a cheap handset. On the other hand, if you want serious storage, you have no alternative. The Nexus 6P does not have MicroSD slot and that means no homebrew capacity expansion on the cheap. And make no mistake. If you get in the habit of using the Nexus 6P's 4K video capture functionality, you'll be tearing through the GB like it's going out of fashion. What's more, thanks to its metal-body construction, the 6P has a more premium feel than many previous Nexus handsets. That'll help to ease the pain of paying the hefty premium demanded for that 128GB of storage.

Nexus 6P: Fact file

With a 5.7-inch AMOLED display, the Nexus 6P is a big old beast. But what else is there that marks this phablet out as something a little fabulous?

For starters, that screen packs no fewer than 2,560 by 1,440 pixels, which wouldn't be too shabby for a powerful desktop computer much less something slim enough to slip it into your pocket. It's wrapped in alloy and Gorilla Glass, too, giving the Nexus 6P a premium feel even if it inevitably tips the scales at a substantial 178g.

Processing power comes courtesy of the mighty, octo-core Snapdragon 810. That means four beefy 2GHz for serious compute power and a further fun-sized quartet or cores for lighter workloads and better battery life. Speaking of the battery, it's a beast at no less than 3450mAh.

As for the OS, this is an official Google-sponsored Nexus handset and so we're talking cutting-edge and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. rounding out the key features is a 12MP camera with laser autofocus and 4K video capture at 30 frames per second. Nice. Very nice.