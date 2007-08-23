Is Google Phone launch imminent?

Google could be about to release its Google Phone in the UK in the next two weeks, if fresh reports from India are to be believed.

Previous speculations have put the Google Phone launch down for early 2008. But reports now state that Indian service providers are in talks with Google about an exclusive launch of the much-awaited handset, according to Rediff's India Abroad.

Google is said to be in discussions with India's first and third largest telecommunications companies, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Essar, about the Google phone. The report adds that a launch of the handset in the UK, Europe and the US could be just two weeks away, with separate announcements in India and Asia.

The only potential problem is that Google needs approval from regulatory agencies before releasing any products.

Google Phone prototype

A few weeks back, Google was reported to have shown a Google Phone prototype to mobile phone operators in the US, and was said to be in talks with handset makers.

A Google spokesperson said the company never comments on rumours. The Google Phone rumours have been around for almost a year, ever since the firm first mentioned a possible free, ad-supported handset.