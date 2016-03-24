Trending
iPhone SE and iPad Pro pre-orders open, but good deals are hard to come by

The iPhone SE (and 9.7-inch iPad Pro) pre-orders are now up and running around the world, with Apple's new 4-inch iPhone joining its bigger brothers the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

We already knew the SIM-free price with the 16GB model costing $399 (£359, AU$679), while the 64GB variant will set you back $499 (£439, AU$829).

However, as tariffs come online for the iPhone SE, it looks like you'll be paying a sizable amount each month if you want a half-decent data allowance.

For all the details on tariffs and deals see our in-depth 'where can I get it' articles.

Go pro

If you're in the market for a new tablet, the iPad Pro can also be pre-ordered today. Prices start at $599 (£499, AU$899) for the 32GB, Wi-Fi only model and go all the way up to US$1,029 (£839, AU$1,599) for the 256GB, Wi-Fi and LTE variant.

For those of you who do take the plunge, you can expect your shiny new iPhone SE and 9.7-inch iPad Pro to arrive on March 31, meaning you'll have less than a week to wait.

