Happy New Year, Moto X fanciers! Motorola drops price to $400 off contract

Motorola's flagship handset, the customisable Moto X, has been cut to $400 off-contract as the Google-owned company seeks a New Year sales boost.

The device, falls from the initial asking price of $579, giving the American manufacturer a better shot at tackling the LG-made Nexus 5, which boasts a full 1080p display and a cheaper $350 price-tag.

While the unlocked Moto X is now $400 from today, those wishing to snap up a customised wooden rear casing will need to fork over an extra hundred dollars.

Fully customised handsets, created using the Moto Maker, will also cost $500.

KitKat boost

Despite falling short of the Nexus 5 in terms of specs, the Moto X has a more legitimate shot of making an impact thanks to a recent update to Android 4.4 KitKat.

The device arrived packing a relatively modest set of specs, with a 4.7-inch AMOLED 720p display, a dual-core processor and a 2200mAh cell, promising 24 hour battery life.

