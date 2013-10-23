Galaxy S4 Mini coming to AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and U.S. Cellular next month

There's a mini wait for the Galaxy S4 Mini which weighs just 3.77 oz. The Samsung smartphone is due out on four US carriers next month.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and U.S. Cellular will start selling the company's Galaxy S4 flagship variant in November, according to a press release today.

The compact phone still features a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display and Android 4.2.2 overlayed with Samsung's own TouchWiz Nature UX 2.0 interface.

Galaxy S4 Mini colors in the US include Black Mist and Frost White, the same two hues that the Korean manufacturer released internationally back in May.

Good specs for those who wait

It may take between five to six months for Samsung to release the Galaxy S4 Mini in the US, depending on when it releases in November.

That's been enough time to double the storage to 16GB, up from the international version's 8GB.

Also in that time, Samsung launched its first wearable, the Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

The Galaxy S4 Mini is expected to be compatible with the Android-based watch soon after the phone launches in the States. It'll happen via a software update, promised the company.

By the end of November, smartphone buyers will have the Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 Mini and more rugged Galaxy S4 Active to choose from in the US.

However, we're still waiting on the camera-focused Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom to make here.