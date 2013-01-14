Android Jelly Bean now rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S3 on Orange

TechRadar has confirmed earlier reports that Samsung Galaxy S3 users on Orange are finally receiving the Android Jelly Bean update.

Earlier on Monday, the coolsmartphone website brought word from a reader who was able to download the Android 4.1.2 update via Samsung's Kies application

Following the report, TechRadar reached out to Orange, who confirmed that the update process had been begun on Friday and will be completed during this week.

Mobile editor Gareth Beavis posted on Twitter: "Just been told by Orange that the Jelly Bean Samsung S3 update began rolling out last Friday and will be done this week. Have to use Kies."

Line-up complete

The arrival of Jelly Bean ends a long wait for Orange users who have done without new features like Google Now and Project Butter, while others have been flaunting them for months.

Those on Vodafone and O2 received the update in October, T-Mobile users were graced in November, while Three Mobile users got some juicy Jelly Bean action last week.

Finally, the line-up is complete.

Via Coolsmartphone