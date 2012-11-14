Galaxy S3 for T-Mobile gets its Jelly Bean update

Google's Android Jelly Bean update began rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S3 in September, and on Wednesday T-Mobile became the latest carrier to join the candy-coated party.

The upgrade to Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean grants T-Mobile's Galaxy S3 improvements to Wi-Fi calling and enhancements to its keyboard and camera.

In addition, Jelly Bean comes with a myriad of refinements over Ice Cream Sandwich, including improved notifications, more customizable widgets, and faster performance overall.

Two ways to upgrade

There are two ways for Galaxy S3 users to upgrade on T-Mobile: over-the-air or through Samsung's Kies application.

T-Mobile recommends connecting to Wi-Fi for the OTA update, which can be accessed manually from Settings to About Device and finally through Software Update.

On the other hand, the Kies desktop software can be downloaded directly from Samsung and will allow users to update the Galaxy S3 to Jelly Bean without access to a Wi-Fi network, though the process is somewhat more elaborate.

Rolling out the Jelly Bean

T-Mobile made the announcement through its official support site that update was immediately available to Galaxy S3 users on its network in the U.S.

Jelly Bean first jumped on Samsung's Galaxy S3 in late September, when the update arrived in Poland.

Samsung confirmed at the time that Jelly Bean on the S3 was "gradually being introduced to other markets," and followed up by rolling it out in Korea, the U.K., and finally the U.S. (on Sprint) throughout October.