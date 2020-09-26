OnePlus 8 deals this weekend see a full $100 discount across the entire range

It's not often you see a flagship phone discounted, but the latest OnePlus 8 deals are proving rather tempting with a $100 saving across the entire range this weekend.

Both the excellent OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are up for grabs right now, giving you the choice of multiple devices, colors, and storage sizes. Starting at just $599 for the awesome OnePlus 8, Android aficionados will be please this weekend - especially if they've been waiting for the prices to fall on unlocked devices.

The OnePlus 8 Pro in particular is a regular fixture over on our best phone 2020 buying guide and is absolutely a flagship product that can hang with the best from Apple and Samsung. With native 5G support, a 120Hz screen, and awesome camera array, this is an excellent phone and great if you like your handsets big and feature-laden.

Because all these OnePlus 8 deals are unlocked, they're perfect for pairing with one of the best cell phone plans this month and should give you plenty of flexibility further down the line too.

We're rounding these offers up just below but if you're not interested in OnePlus 8 deals you can check out more of the best prices on other leading flagships further down.

OnePlus 8 deals this weekend

OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM, 128GB): $699 $599 at OnePlus

OnePlus continues to set the bar for affordable flagships with its latest entry, the OnePlus 8 - available in both 128GB and 256GB variants over at the official store page. With a lavish display, 5G support and great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 865 processor, the OnePlus 8 is a worthy alternative to the likes of Apple and Samsung - especially for this price.



12GB, 256GB SSD | $799 $699 at OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB): $899 $799 at OnePlus

Or, go one step further and get one of our favorite phones currently on the market, also with a $100 discount at OnePlus this weekend. The 120Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch display is of particular note here and you're sure to snap some great pics too, courtesy of the quad-lens camera array these Pro models rock.



12GB, 256GB SSD | $999 $899 at OnePlus

