The best OnePlus 5 deals in March 2018

If you were hoping that OnePlus 5 prices would start falling drastically the further we move away from its launch, then you're in for disappointment. O2 has secured the exclusive distribution on contract, and it seems that the lack of competition is keeping prices at a consistently high point.

Monthly tariffs start at £32, which isn't exactly cheap when you consider that it's now been usurped by a newer OnePlus phone. The updated OnePlus 5T is now here and we'd hoped that would mean prices on the original 5 would fall through the floor as retailers try to clear their stocks. But so far, that just hasn't been the case.

OnePlus is the company that challenges the received wisdom that there are no phones worth looking at outside of the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. The OnePlus 5 is one of the very best Android phones on the market. With its pair of fantastic cameras, 6GB Ram and generous onboard storage, we can see why you might go for this instead of a Galaxy Note 8. Read more about the OnePlus 5 below, or continue the hunt for your perfect handset with our mobile phone deals guide.

Is the OnePlus 5 any good?

We've reviewed the OnePlus 5 - and it's a mighty fine mobile

Weight: 153g | Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 6GB or 8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 20MP dual lens | Front camera: 16MP

Premium design and feel

Fantastic camera

Phenomenal performance

Only Full HD display

There's no doubt about it, the OnePlus 5 immediately becomes one of the very best Android phones on the market. If you choose your mobiles based on the quality of the camera, then the incredible dual-lens snapper will float your boat.

The design and performance is every bit as good as the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8, and yet the price is far lower. If you're one of the throng that have been eagerly waiting for this phone's release, we very much doubt you'll be disappointed.