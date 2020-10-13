One of the best 4K projectors just got a massive discount on Amazon

If you want one of the best projectors out there, the Vava 4K UHD laser projector is now on offer at Amazon – in the Prime Day 2020 sales – for a brilliant price.

The Vava 4K projector is now retailing for $2,199 – a whopping $600 less than its original $2,799 RRP. While it's still a large sum, this latest discount could mean a whole new group of people are able to afford this impressive piece of home cinema kit. (Not in the US? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)

The Vava 4K projector started out as a crowdfunded model, but it wowed us with its impressive laser projection and 2,500 lumens brightness. As an ultra short-throw projector, too, you can place it pretty much right up against a wall, meaning you won't need a massive living room or to angle this model from the ceiling.

While many of the best projectors slack when it comes to audio, that's one area the Vava projector also excels in. Audio specialists Harmon Kardon are responsible for this projector's built-in speaker system, packing in 60W of detailed sound.

It's not the same quality as you might get in a proper surround sound speaker system, but it means the Vava projector can hold its own with movie soundtracks and the like. (An additional subwoofer or soundbar might be a good investment, though, to get more of lower frequencies across.)

You won’t find a proper wide color gamut here – just Rec.709, which means you only get 8-bit color depth, rather than the 10-bit color depth that HDR10 is capable of. We recommend setting Brightness to High rather than Standard to up the impact of color, though you will make the fans work a bit harder in the process.

The OS is somewhat chaotic, with an impenetrable list of apps – it might be worth getting something like the Fire TV Stick 4K for a cleaner UI experience.

Keep in mind, too, that projectors suit darker environments, and watching in the daytime with the blinds open might not make for the best picture.

